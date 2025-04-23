Early pregnancy anemia linked to higher risk of heart defects in newborns

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyApr 23 2025

New research published in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology found that mothers who are anemic in early pregnancy face a higher likelihood of giving birth to a child with a heart defect.

The study assessed the health records of 2,776 women with a child diagnosed with congenital heart disease who were matched to 13,880 women whose children did not have this condition.

Investigators found that 4.4% of children with congenital heart disease and 2.8% of children with normal heart function had anemia. After adjusting for potential influencing factors, the odds of giving birth to a child with congenital heart disease was 47% higher among anemic mothers.

We already know that the risk of congenital heart disease can be raised by a variety of factors, but these results develop our understanding of anemia specifically and take it from lab studies to the clinic. Knowing that early maternal anemia is so damaging could be a gamechanger worldwide. Because iron deficiency is the root cause of many cases of anemia, widespread iron supplementation for women-both when trying for a baby and when pregnant-could help prevent congenital heart disease in many newborns before it has developed."

Duncan B. Sparrow, PhD, corresponding author, University of Oxford

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Nair, M., et al. (2025) Maternal Anaemia and Congenital Heart Disease in Offspring: A Case–Control Study Using Linked Electronic Health Records in the United Kingdom. BJOG An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology. doi.org/10.1111/1471-0528.18150.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Fish swim bladder hydrogel shows promise in heart repair
Gut microbiome pattern predicts future heart attack risk in coronary heart disease patients
Heart valve abnormality raises long term risk of dangerous arrhythmias
Early combination treatment can prevent heart attacks and save lives
Mirvie reveals new advances in the biological understanding of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy
Unlocking the power of MDA5 protein modifications in antiviral defense
Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital earns national recognition for patient care excellence
Congenital heart surgery in children remained safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Only 13% of French adults have optimal heart health, study finds