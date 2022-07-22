Study examines the maintenance of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 after natural infection or post-vaccination

A new study examined the maintenance of memory B cell responses to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after recovery from natural infection or post-vaccination. The study is published in the peer-reviewed journal Viral Immunology.

The study, coauthored by David Fear, from King's College London, and colleagues, showed that among those recovered from natural infection, COVID-19 serologically-positive donors had strong antigen-specific memory B cell-associated responses. Post-vaccination, donors showed robust serological antigen-specific antibody responses against spike protein that waned over time. Memory B cell-associated responses against spike protein were also observed but showed less waning over time.

"This study is of particular relevance at the moment, because with millions vaccinated, previously infected, or both, studies such as this one may tell us how long we might expect the immunity to last," says Rodney S. Russell, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of Viral Immunology, from Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John's.