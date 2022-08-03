BBRF hosts a free webinar on manipulating memories to help treat brain illness

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, "Manipulating Memories to Help Treat Brain Illness" on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm EDT. The presenter will be Steve Ramirez, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Boston University and a recipient of a 2016 Young Investigator Grant. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Related Stories

Dr. Ramirez will talk about the emerging field of artificial memory manipulation and will focus on manipulating positive and negative memories to better understand how these processes work. Can memories be manipulated to prevent brain pathologies or to restore cognition and behavior? Dr. Ramirez will discuss how memory manipulation might be leveraged to treat brain disorders in general, and highlight their potential to increase the overall health of an organism. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series "Healthy Minds," will be the moderator.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly "Meet the Scientist" webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

Source:

Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

BRAIN Center Phase 2 at the University of Houston receives funds from NSF
Brain & Behavior Research Foundation recognizes exceptional research in mental illness
Study shows cellular differences in brain development between modern humans and Neanderthals
Gene mutation responsible for hereditary hemochromatosis may be a risk factor for movement disorders
Researchers provide a description of global functional brain organization in three spatiotemporal patterns
Study isolates the changes in pain-related brain activity following mindfulness training
Synchrotron X-ray diffraction can aid in the diagnosis of invisible traumatic brain injuries
Study reveals a direct connection between the vagus nerve and learning centers of the brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study shows the importance of certain neural connections in identifying consciousness