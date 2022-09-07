MD Anderson and Virogin Biotech partner to accelerate the development of investigational treatments for advanced cancers

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Virogin Biotech today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of investigational treatments, including oncolytic viruses and immunotherapies, for patients with advanced cancers.

The agreement brings together MD Anderson's clinical trials expertise and infrastructure with Virogin's innovative pipeline of investigational oncolytic viruses. The five-year collaboration will support the clinical development of Virogin's therapies with multiple clinical trials in various cancer types to evaluate the safety and clinical benefit of these therapies and to identify prognostic biomarkers of response.

Our collaboration with MD Anderson to advance the clinical development of our products is an important step toward our goal of providing new treatment options for patients with high unmet medical needs worldwide."

Ronghua Zhao, M.D., chief medical officer of Virogin Biotech

Virogin's viral therapies are engineered to directly eliminate tumor cells and to stimulate both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses. The initial clinical study will evaluate Virogin's VG201 in advanced tumors. VG201 is a first-in-class oncolytic HSV-1 virus that has enhanced oncolytic activity specifically for tumors expressing carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) and is designed to produce immune-stimulating cytokines IL-12 and IL-15/IL15Rα.

Together with the clinical trials, the collaboration also will support translational research at MD Anderson to uncover valuable insights into the anti-tumor activity of virotherapies and the role of various payloads in changing the tumor-microenvironment.

"Oncolytic viruses hold the potential to be highly specific therapies that boost anti-tumor immune responses, offering opportunities for synergistic combinations with immune checkpoint blockade and other immunotherapies," said Siqing Fu, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at MD Anderson. "We are pleased to collaborate with Virogin in this effort to accelerate the development of these novel cancer therapies."

Source:

University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

DNA levels of monkeypox correlate with virus infectivity
Human landing catch method provides important insight into the complement of human-biting mosquitoes in a region with consistent West Nile virus epidemics
Does Langya virus pose a spillover threat?
Monkeypox virus detected on household items
UK survey reveals outlook of the public towards health information circulating during the 2022 monkeypox virus outbreak
Herpesvirus-6 and Epstein–Barr virus reactivation across acute SARS-CoV-2 patients
Researchers propose a novel, non-discriminatory classification of the monkeypox virus
Impact of vaccinia virus-based vaccines on the 2022 monkeypox virus outbreak

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Men who have sex with men adopting protective measures against monkeypox virus