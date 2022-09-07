New OCTARAY™ Mapping Catheter with TRUEref™ Technology from Biosense Webster

The OCTARAY™ Mapping Catheter with TRUEref™ Technology provides physicians with the precise information needed for catheter ablation procedures that treat cardiac arrhythmias.

Image Credit: Pressmaster/Shutterstock.com

Biosense Webster, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, today announced the release of the OCTARAY™ Mapping Catheter with TRUEref™ Technology powered by the CARTO™ 3 Version 7 System. The OCTARAY™ Mapping Catheter was developed for the mapping of cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (AFib). The catheter has eight splines with improved electrode spacing options to provide shorter and more efficient mapping times than PENTARAY™ NAV ECO Mapping Catheter, which may shorten overall ablation procedure times.

AFib is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia and impacts nearly 40 million people worldwide. AFib is a progressive disease, and if left untreated can get worse over time or lead to other serious complications like heart disease or stroke. Catheter ablation is a safe and effective procedure to restore the heart’s incorrect electrical signals, which causes an abnormal heart rhythm.

The OCTARAY™ Mapping Catheter can map arrhythmias in any chamber and provides physicians with enhanced clarity, speed and integration to quickly capture precise information for their catheter ablation procedures.

“With more splines and electrodes, the increased surface area coverage and improved signal quality with the OCTARAY™ Mapping Catheter allows me to better understand the anatomy and conduction properties of the chamber of interest,” said Dr. Amit Thosani, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Allegheny Health Network.

This catheter not only helps me to map more accurately and efficiently, but also allows for better patient specific therapy. Dr. Amit Thosani, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Allegheny Health Network.

TRUEref™ Technology is a novel mapping reference electrode that reduces the impact of farfield signals. The catheter has forty-eight small mapping electrodes on eight splines, reduced electrode size and tight electrode spacing.The OCTARAY™ Mapping Catheter with TRUEref™ Technology accurately identifies lesion set gaps, and improves characterization of lesion sets compared to the PENTARAY™ NAV ECO High Density Mapping Catheter. The catheter allows for mapping with greater precision and detail with improved signal quality.

I am excited about the addition of the OCTARAY™ Mapping Catheter to the suite of tools available to map cardiac arrhythmias at my institution. As the prevalence of patients with AFib continues to rise, physicians need innovative tools to deliver more efficient and effective procedures to benefit their patients. Dr. Benjamin Berte, Co-Chief Physician and Co-Head of Electrophysiology, Cantonal Hospital of Lucerne, Switzerland

“Building on Biosense Webster’s three decades of leadership in the science and technology of cardiac ablation, we are proud to bring forward the new OCTARAY™ Mapping Catheter with TRUEref™ Technology as the newest mapping tool for electrophysiologists in the U.S. and EMEA,” said Michael Bodner, Ph.D., Worldwide President, Biosense Webster, Inc. “With shorter and more efficient mapping time, the catheter benefits both the patient and the physician, allowing for shorter procedure times while enabling greater accuracy and detail.”