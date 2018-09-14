Johnson & Johnson Medical acquires EIT to enhance interbody implant portfolio

The Acquired Technology Will Complement Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies’ Advanced Portfolio of Interbody Implants For Both Minimally Invasive and Open Spinal Fusion Surgery

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, through its subsidiary Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH, announced today the acquisition of Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH (EIT), a privately held manufacturer of 3D-printed titanium interbody implants for spinal fusion surgery, based in Wurmlingen, Germany. The products in this portfolio leverage EIT’s proprietary advanced cellular titanium, which consists of an open and interconnected porous structure designed to allow bone to grow into the implant. As industry leaders across the full range of orthopedic and spine specialties, the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies will leverage their global commercial infrastructure to bring EIT’s technologies to patients around the world.

This acquisition allows DePuy Synthes, the orthopedics business of Johnson & Johnson, to enhance its comprehensive interbody implant portfolio that includes expandable interbody devices, titanium integrated PEEK technology and now 3D-printed cellular titanium, for both minimally invasive and open spinal surgery. The EIT technology complements DePuy Synthes’ investment in the interbody implant segment in spine, including the recent introductions of the CONCORDE LIFT Expandable Interbody Device, and in the U.S., the PROTI 360°™ Family of Titanium-Integrated Interbody Implants, designed to treat patients with degenerative disc disease.

“Our goal is to offer a complete portfolio of interbody solutions that provides surgeons with even more options for the treatment of their patients,” said Aldo Denti, Company Group Chairman of DePuy Synthes. “We are excited to welcome the skilled team at EIT, and together, we aspire to bring to market technologies that allow surgeons to perform spinal fusion procedures reliably and with consistent outcomes.”

This acquisition underscores the companies’ commitment to building an innovative portfolio of spine solutions to improve the standard of care for patients. Moving forward, DePuy Synthes will continue to focus on the spinal disease states with the most potential for surgeons and their patients – degenerative disc disease, deformity and complex cervical – and introduce technologies in the fastest-growing segments within these disease states; specifically, interbody implants, enabling technologies, minimally invasive spine (MIS), and biomaterials.