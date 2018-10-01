DePuy Synthes launches nerve assessment platform for spine procedures

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies announced today that DePuy Synthes is introducing SENTIO MMG, a first-of-its-kind digital mechanomyography platform designed to assess nerve status and identify and avoid peripheral nerves during spine surgery.

SENTIO MMG enables motor nerve monitoring for a variety of spine procedures, including non-fusion procedures such as discectomy and both minimally invasive (MIS) and open spinal fusion surgery.

SENTIO MMG is being broadly introduced at the 2018 North America Spine Society Meeting in Los Angeles, California.

The ability of surgeons to improve how nerves are assessed is an unmet clinical need in spine surgery.

Most technologies on the market today rely on multiple needle electrodes in the patient’s arms or legs to locate motor nerves in the cervical and lumbar spine and generate signals.

This technology can be problematic due to anesthesia effects, electrical interference, or interpretation challenges.

These systems typically require a neuromonitoring specialist to interpret the signals and guide the surgeon.

SENTIO MMG consists of a touchscreen tablet, control unit, probes, and smart sensors which can be set up by surgical personnel with a minimal footprint in the operating room.

With the launch of SENTIO MMG, DePuy Synthes is enabling surgeons to assess nerve status in a differentiated way.

It delivers a patented, smart sensor technology that provides real-time feedback directly to the surgeon on nerve location in the form of visual and audible alerts designed to support surgical decision making and potential efficiency during surgery.

The SENTIO MMG System has provided me with a reliable technology to attain nerve mapping during spinal fusion procedures. It is a useful means to assess nerve status intraoperatively while simultaneously making the OR workflow more efficient and decreasing costs for the hospital,” Dr. Frank LaMarca, Neurological Surgeon, Michigan.

The launch of SENTIO MMG further illustrates DePuy Synthes’ commitment to enhancing its portfolio of enabling technologies in the spine market to help and guide surgeons performing spinal procedures.

“The addition of SENTIO MMG to our enabling technologies portfolio will provide value to surgeons performing spine procedures in a variety of care settings, including both hospital and outpatient surgery,” said Nadav Tomer, Worldwide President, Spine, DePuy Synthes.

“This platform underscores our commitment to digital technologies that advance care for patients and we believe by embracing solutions such as SENTIO MMG we can help to reduce variability and inefficiency in spine surgery.”