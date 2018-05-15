DePuy Synthes launches new TRUESPAN Meniscal Repair System

New Offering Designed to Simplify Meniscal Repair Surgery and Improve Operating Room Efficiency

DePuy Synthes Mitek Sports Medicine today announced the launch of the TRUESPAN™ Meniscal Repair System, a knee arthroscopy solution designed to simplify meniscal repair, and make arthroscopy surgeries more reproducible across Europe, Middle Eastern and African countries.

Meniscal surgeries are one of the most common knee procedures. In 2016 580,000 meniscal repairs were projected to be performed worldwide. With such a high-volume of surgeries taking place, simplifying the surgical procedure with the use of versatile instruments and implants is a priority.

The TRUESPAN Meniscal Repair System streamlines arthroscopic meniscal repair by offering:

a unique delivery system with an ergonomic handle, single trigger, and auto-reloading mechanism for quick, simple one-handed use.

a robust system designed to avoid jamming or misfiring, protecting implants and sutures with a depth stop and rigid needle

one choice for every procedure, offering 0°, 12°, & 24° needles that are pre-loaded with non-absorbable PEEK implants

a low-profile system consisting of small needles, as well as small implants, which do not leave a knot or hard body on articular surfaces

Dr. Thomas Schwamborn of the Crossklinik in Basel, the first surgeon in EMEA to use the system, said:

The smaller size and improved stability of the needle helps to reduce soft tissue trauma and enable a more precise intervention.

The TRUESPAN Meniscal Repair System complements Mitek Sports Medicine’s existing suite of knee arthroscopy solutions designed to promote operating room efficiency and simplicity from the start to finish of the procedure, together with implants that may help promote stability including; SPEEDTRAP™ Graft Preparation System, the TWISTR™ Retrograde Reamer, the RIGIDLOOP™ Adjustable Cortical System and the INTRAFIX™ ADVANCE Tibial Fastener System.

“We are excited to offer the TRUESPAN all-inside meniscal repair device to our customers to support them in their delivery of reproducible procedures and improved operating room efficiencies,” said Torbjorn Sköld, Vice President, DePuy Synthes EMEA Joint Reconstruction.