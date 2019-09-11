DePuy Synthes launches ATTUNE Cementless Knee in rotating platform option

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies announced today that DePuy Synthes is launching the ATTUNE Cementless Knee in a rotating platform option in select markets around the world. This launch combines the proprietary technologies of the ATTUNE Knee designed to provide stability while the knee is in motion with DePuy Synthes’ extensive heritage in rotating platform knees and cementless technology.

The demand for cementless knee replacement is increasing, specifically for younger, more active patients for whom biological fixation and in-growth of the implant to bone may help meet the demands of their active lifestyle today and into the future. In the U.S., cementless total knee replacement procedures increased more than 25 percent from 2017 to 2018.

The ATTUNE Cementless Knee has the same great kinematic features of the cemented ATTUNE Knee, but I feel the cementless technology is a better alternative for my younger and more active patients who have healthy, strong bone. These patients have the potential to remain active for many decades, and I think the evidence is growing that cementless knees have good long-term durability. I’ve implanted more than 400 ATTUNE Cementless Knees in my practice with excellent early results." Ryan M. Nunley, MD, Associate Professor and Fellowship Director at Washington University Orthopedics, Barnes Jewish Hospital

The ATTUNE Cementless Knee is the latest addition to the comprehensive ATTUNE Knee platform, which also includes a cemented primary knee system, a revision knee system and a tibial base with ATTUNE S+ Technology designed to enhance intraoperative tibial fixation.

As with the cemented primary and revision systems, the ATTUNE Cementless Knee features several patented technologies designed to improve knee function. These include the ATTUNE GRADIUS Curve to provide stability through the range of motion and GLIDERIGHT Articulation to more accurately replicate the normal relationship between the patella (knee cap) and femur.

In developing the ATTUNE Cementless Knee, DePuy Synthes drew on the successful clinical history and legacy of its cementless and rotating platform technologies, including the LCS Cementless Knee which features POROCOAT Porous Coating which allows for biologic fixation. The LCS Cementless Knee with POROCOAT Porous Coating has demonstrated an implant survivorship of 97.4% at a minimum 17-year follow-up. In addition, all of the bone interfacing surfaces of the ATTUNE Cementless Femoral Component are coated with POROCOAT Porous Coating and the ATTUNE Cementless Rotating Platform Tibial Base features four porous-coated pegs and central cone designed to enhance fixation of the implant to the bone.

With the ATTUNE Cementless Knee, we have carried forward technologies and learnings from clinically proven devices like the LCS Knee and combined that with ATTUNE Knee patented technologies to provide our customers a compelling solution to meeting emerging patient needs. Our strong hope and belief is that this implant system will help younger, more active patients get back to doing what they love if their surgeon feels they are the right candidate." Torbjorn Sköld, Vice President, DePuy Synthes EMEA Joint Reconstruction

The ATTUNE Cementless Knee is initially being launched in the United States, select countries in Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, with additional launches to follow. It is available in a cruciate retaining and posterior stabilized rotating platform construct as well as a hybrid construct (cementless femoral component with a cemented fixed bearing or rotating platform tibial base).