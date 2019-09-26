DePuy Synthes introduces 3D-printed titanium interbody implants for spinal fusion surgery

The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies today announced that DePuy Synthes has launched the CONDUIT Interbody Platform with EIT Cellular Titanium Technology, further expanding its comprehensive offering to treat degenerative spine disease. The innovative portfolio, which includes 3D printed titanium interbody implants for spinal fusion surgery is designed to mimic natural bone and help facilitate spinal fusion. The announcement was made at the 34th Annual North American Spine Society (NASS) meeting.

During spinal fusion, a degenerated, collapsed disc is removed and replaced with an interbody spacer along with bone graft with the goal of restoring natural height and alignment between two vertebrae. The concept is to replace the former mobile disc space between two vertebrae with an interbody spacer so that the segment fuses as a single, solid bone. Thanks to 3D printing, CONDUIT Implants are 80% porous—bringing a differentiated cellular structure designed to mimic the properties of bone and assist with intra and post-operative visualization. The cellular structure has a modulus of elasticity, or change in stiffness, similar to bone. All of these characteristics aim to help facilitate bone fusion.

My experience with CONDUIT has been in both the lumbar and cervical spine. The implant allows for superior visualization, virtually no scatter on CT scan and early fusion assessment as compared to other titanium interbody devices.” Dr. Wilson Z. Ray, Neurological Surgeon, St. Louis, Missouri

The launch of the CONDUIT Implants portfolio follows Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies’ 2018 acquisition of Emerging Implant Technologies (EIT), a Germany-based developer of 3D printed technologies for spine procedures. The CONDUIT Implants join the recently launched ACIS ProTi 360° Anterior Cervical Interbody System Hyperlordotic Cages, which enhance the PROTI 360° Family of Implants. These platforms strengthen the company’s existing comprehensive portfolio of interbody cages, addressing a variety of surgical needs with a broad range of advanced materials.

Our goal as a spine business is to focus on the areas with the most potential to solve unmet clinical needs, and we are excited to add advanced materials to our interbody portfolio as another option for surgeons. The launch of the CONDUIT portfolio, together with our comprehensive interbody implant offerings for degenerative disc disease, helps us deliver life-enhancing spine solutions that advance the standard of care for patients everywhere.” Nadav Tomer, Worldwide President, Spine, DePuy Synthes

Several features of CONDUIT Implants include:

Nanoscale surface roughness: in in-vitro studies, similar titanium materials with nanoscale features were shown to lead to an increase in adhesion of osteoblasts compared to conventional titanium materials;

A porosity of 80%, which closely mimics that of human cancellous bone with a porosity of 50%-90%;

EIT Cellular Titanium material with a modulus of elasticity similar to cancellous bone and

Clear visualization of the space in and around the implant both intra- and post-operatively on X-ray, CT scan and MRI without significant interference as a result of the structure of the interbody cage.

The CONDUIT Platform reinforces Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to 3D printing technology. In collaboration with our extensive network of partners, Johnson & Johnson is emerging as one of the leaders in 3D printing resulting in product design freedom, consumer and patient-specific product personalization, speed to market, global supply chain transformation and materials innovation.

The CONDUIT Platform and PROTI 360° Family will be showcased at NASS as part of DePuy Synthes’ innovative solutions that address unmet needs for surgeons and patients in degenerative disc disease, deformity and complex cervical procedures. The company will also be showcasing enabling technologies, minimally invasive spine (MIS) solutions, and biomaterials to support these procedures, including SENTIO MMG for neuromonitoring, the VIPER PRIME System for MIS, and FIBERGRAFT Family of Products and ViviGen Cellular Bone Matrix biomaterials solutions. Through the company’s collaboration with Brainlab, DePuy Synthes also has the opportunity to feature Cirq Robotic Surgical Assistant, which is now FDA cleared as part of the Brainlab Spinal Navigation System including compatibility with EXPEDIUM and VIPER Systems for navigation in the U.S.