Study shows how feasible reductions in ultra-processed food consumption positively impact the nutritional quality of diets

In a recent study published in Nutrition, Metabolism, and Cardiovascular Diseases, researchers assessed the association between consumption of ultra-processed food and dietary nutrient profiles.

Study: Potential reductions in ultra-processed food consumption substantially improve population cardiometabolic-related dietary nutrient profiles in eight countries. Image Credit: meigav/Shutterstock
Study: Potential reductions in ultra-processed food consumption substantially improve population cardiometabolic-related dietary nutrient profiles in eight countries. Image Credit: meigav/Shutterstock

Background

Cardiometabolic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, stroke, coronary heart disease, hyperlipidemia, and other cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are major causes of death and premature chronic disability. The World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged that diet is one of the most important risk factors for these diseases. The American Heart Association has recommended choosing foods that have undergone minimal processing instead of ultra-processed foods in their dietary guidance to decrease mortality and morbidity due to CVD.

About the study

In the present study, researchers estimated the proportion of diets having excessive free sugars content or energy density and diets having insufficient fiber content that could be negated if people reduced the consumption of ultra-processed food.

The team obtained data from national dietary surveys conducted across Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, the UK, Canada, and the US. Characteristics of the survey, such as age groups assessed, sample sizes, food composition tables, and dietary assessment methods, were also recorded. The analytical samples for the study included participants who had three or four days of entries in a food diary in the UK, two dietary recalls in Brazil, one dietary recall in Canada, Colombia, and Mexico, and up to two dietary recalls in the rest of the tested countries.

The food items mentioned in the 24-hour food diaries or recalls were categorized into four groups as per the purpose, and extent of industrial food processing: (1) minimally processed or unprocessed foods, (2) processed culinary ingredients, (3) processed foods, and (4) ultra-processed foods. For each daily recall or record, the team summed up the energy intake derived from ultra-processed foods to calculate the relative energy contribution of these ultra-processed foods.

Additionally, the relative energy contribution of ultra-processed food items per participant was estimated by calculating the average of the relative energy contributions for the total number of available records or recalls.

Related Stories

Furthermore, the team obtained participant relative contributions using the average of three or four days of food diaries in the US, the first and second day of dietary recall data in Brazil, and one day of dietary recall in Canada, Colombia, and Mexico. For the rest of the countries, the average of the first and second-day data for dietary recall was calculated for participants having two-day recalls. The team calculated the energy density and content of saturated fats, free sugars, and fibers for each daily recall or record.

The study described the mean values for dietary contribution in terms of the percentage of total energy uptake of ultra-processed foods, ultra-processed food population attributable fraction (PAF), along with the percentages of diets having insufficient energy density, or contents of saturated fats, free sugars, and fibers. Furthermore, the team estimated the ultra-processed food PAF for diets having one or more, two or more, three or more, and four nutrient inadequacies that can be avoided if the level of ultra-processed food consumption is reduced to levels similar to those in the 20% lowest consumers.                                      

Results

The study results showed that the average ultra-processed foods contribution to total energy intake varied between 15.8% in Colombia to 56.8% in the UK. Significant variations were observed in the mean content of free sugars from 11.5% to 14.8% and mean saturated fat from 8.6% to 12.1% of total energy intake, and fiber from 15.4 g/2000 kcal to 24.4 g/2000 kcal, and mean energy density from 1.5 kcal/g to 1.9 kcal/g. Furthermore, 3.8% of diets in Colombia and 22.9% in Canada had an excessive energy density, 49.5% in Australia and 64.5% in Brazil had excessive free sugars content, 31.4% in Colombia and 74.0% in the UK had excessive saturated fats, and 60% in Mexico and 87.3% in the US had inadequate fiber content.

If the contribution of ultra-processed foods were reduced to levels reported in each country's first quintile, statistically significant reductions in inadequate energy density or free sugar, saturated fat, and fiber content would be detected in all eight countries. Energy density reductions range from 50.4% in Chile to 76.8% in the United States, free sugar reductions from 15.5% in Colombia to 68.4% in Australia, saturated fat reductions from 9.5% in Canada to 35.0% in Mexico, and fiber reductions from 10.3% in the United Kingdom to 37.9% in Mexico.

Conclusion

Overall, the findings of the study indicated that reducing the dietary contribution of ultra-processed foods down to levels similar to those in the lowest quintile of ultra-processed food consumption in each region is a potentially effective strategy for improving the cardiometabolic-related nutrient profiles of diets and thus reducing the burden of cardiometabolic diseases.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Bhavana Kunkalikar

Written by

Bhavana Kunkalikar

Bhavana Kunkalikar is a medical writer based in Goa, India. Her academic background is in Pharmaceutical sciences and she holds a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy. Her educational background allowed her to foster an interest in anatomical and physiological sciences. Her college project work based on ‘The manifestations and causes of sickle cell anemia’ formed the stepping stone to a life-long fascination with human pathophysiology.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. (2022, September 08). Study shows how feasible reductions in ultra-processed food consumption positively impact the nutritional quality of diets. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 08, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220908/Study-shows-how-feasible-reductions-in-ultra-processed-food-consumption-positively-impact-the-nutritional-quality-of-diets.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. "Study shows how feasible reductions in ultra-processed food consumption positively impact the nutritional quality of diets". News-Medical. 08 September 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220908/Study-shows-how-feasible-reductions-in-ultra-processed-food-consumption-positively-impact-the-nutritional-quality-of-diets.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. "Study shows how feasible reductions in ultra-processed food consumption positively impact the nutritional quality of diets". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220908/Study-shows-how-feasible-reductions-in-ultra-processed-food-consumption-positively-impact-the-nutritional-quality-of-diets.aspx. (accessed September 08, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. 2022. Study shows how feasible reductions in ultra-processed food consumption positively impact the nutritional quality of diets. News-Medical, viewed 08 September 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220908/Study-shows-how-feasible-reductions-in-ultra-processed-food-consumption-positively-impact-the-nutritional-quality-of-diets.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Consumption of ultra-processed foods increases risk of COVID-19
Study suggests inclusion of the Omicron BA.5 strain in a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine would be beneficial in protection against this widely circulating variant
Eating disorders could be treated by modulating gut microbiota
Changing dynamics of high-sodium item purchases from restaurant chains in New York
Pfizer and BioNTech seek emergency use authorization for Omicron BA.4/5-adapted booster vaccine
A mother's diet during pregnancy is linked to her child's food preferences
New study provides comparison of replicating and non-replicating vaccines against SARS-CoV-2
The environmental impact of more than 57,000 food products

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Food for thought: ventral visual pathway has neural populations that respond very selectively to images of food