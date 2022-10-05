Gender inequality contributes to higher levels of child abuse

The challenges women in low- and middle-income countries face as they seek equal rights can cause distress—and some of them may take it out on their children with physical abuse.

In a new report published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, University of Michigan researchers found that gender inequality at the adult level perpetuates women’s economic insecurity that contributes to higher levels of child abuse.

The study involved more than 420,000 households from UNICEF and United Nations data from 51 countries.

Related Stories

Respondents answered questions about whether they hit, beat or slapped the child in the face, head or ears in the past month. A separate index collected by the UN measured levels of gender inequality. Using multiple variables, the researchers calculated the odds of child abuse.

The study found that nearly 8% of children were exposed to physical abuse, more often occurring in situations in which levels of gender inequality were higher. Other situations where child abuse was high were for those living in urban residences or having a higher number of household members. The odds of abuse were lower when the respondent was someone other than the biological parent, the study indicated.

The odds of physical abuse were slightly higher for boys than girls when adult inequality was accounted for, the research showed. The study’s authors cite two factors: Higher levels of gender inequality may be related to higher levels of violence against women, and higher levels of gender inequality may be related to fewer opportunities for women.

The researchers noted that eliminating gender discriminatory legislation and practices would empower women economically and politically, thereby strengthening their caregiving roles and promote nurturing, nonphysical child-rearing practices.

“Gender equality benefits all children, especially in low-resource settings where child care responsibilities primarily fall on women,” they wrote.

The researchers included lead author Julie Ma, associate professor of social work at UM-Flint; Andrew Grogan-Kaylor and Shawna Lee, both professors of social work at U-M’s Ann Arbor campus; and former doctoral students Garrett Pace and Kaitlin Paxton Ward.

Source:

University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Ma, J., et al. (2022) Gender Inequality in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: Associations with Parental Physical Abuse and Moderation by Child Gender. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. doi.org/10.3390/ijerph191911928.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Targeted cognitive behavioral therapy can reduce food allergy-related anxiety for children and parents
Activating digital resilience needs to be undertaken as a “collective endeavor”: study
Impact of COVID-19 on diabetic ketoacidosis prevalence among children with type 1 diabetes
Prenatal exposure to high-dose folic acid linked to cancer risk in children of mothers with epilepsy
Optimal birth weight may help reduce the risk of mental health problems in children
COVID-19 can cause long-term lung damage to children and teens
New research model enables scientists to test therapeutics for rare neurodegenerative diseases
Successful implementation strategy to scale-up PEWS for children with cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Hesitancy to vaccinate children associated with misinformation about vaccine safety