Listen: Medical bills upended her life and her credit score

This story is part of an ongoing investigation from KHN and NPR into medical debt.

Penelope Wingard is tough. She has survived breast cancer, a brain aneurysm, and surgery on both eyes. But saving her life has come at a steep cost.

Wingard — who goes by "Penny" — is now free from cancer. But for the past eight years, she has been battling something that has felt just as tough as a chronic illness: medical debt. Symptoms include daily bills in the mail and harassing calls from collectors. And her credit score has taken a hit.

Related Stories

She has resigned herself to living with the ramifications of medical debt.

Those include being cut off from doctors until she pays down her debt, having to borrow money from family for medical emergencies, and being rejected from jobs when her low credit score shows up as a red flag on background checks.

"It's like you're being punished for being sick," Wingard said.

This year, three national credit agencies announced new policies to prevent medical debt from harming people's credit scores. Consumer advocates celebrated, thinking relief was finally on the way for millions of Americans struggling with medical bills.

It turns out the new policies won't help Wingard.

A report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found the policies won't reach many of the people hit hardest by medical debt. Like Wingard, they tend to be Black Americans living in Southern states that have not expanded Medicaid.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research shows higher risk of sexual problems among young women cancer survivors
Researchers listen in on how fat cells “talk” to the brain
Study helps understand how brain pathology influences the development of cognitive fatigue in MS patients
Study provides insight into cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in COVID-19 delirium
Study adds important evidence to link between inflammation and cognitive issues in older breast cancer survivors
Stanford researchers discover a sustainable way to produce cancer-fighting compound in the lab
Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system
Consuming more omega-3s associated with better brain health and cognition in middle age

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Cancer cells 'hijack' a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, research finds