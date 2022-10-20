Regenstrief Institute and Indiana Department of Health partner on an influenza surveillance data pilot study

Regenstrief Institute and the Indiana Department of Health are collaborating on an influenza surveillance data pilot study to provide in-depth data and analysis of the spread of Influenza in Indiana, similar to how Regenstrief has provided data on COVID-19.

The data will be presented as a key component to inform state and local leaders as they address the health and welfare of Hoosiers during the flu season. Goals for the data include identifying patterns and hot spots throughout Indiana. The added capabilities will signal governmental and health systems' leadership to enhance resources and patient care in specific areas of Indiana accordingly.

The partnership is supported by a $100,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

The Regenstrief Institute and Indiana Department of Health partnership has been a highly effective in responding to the COVID pandemic." Shaun Grannis, M.D., M.S., vice president for data and analytics for Regenstrief

This project is important to the health of Hoosiers and is a testament to the quality of the work that these two teams are capable of, including compiling and analyzing large amounts of data to enhance public health in Indiana.

"This is a natural continuation of this exceptional, long-term partnership," Dr. Grannis continued. "The State Department of Health and Regenstrief have worked together on a number of high profile and impactful initiatives, including Indiana's COVID response, the public health emergency surveillance system, electronic laboratory reporting, human papillomavirus (HPV) education, traumatic brain injury and a number of other consequential projects important to Indiana and beyond."

A team including Regenstrief and Indiana Department of Health is meeting on a regular basis to review, categorize and analyze data and inform stakeholders.