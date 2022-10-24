CDC Director signs decision memo allowing Novavax monovalent COVID-19 boosters for adults

Today, CDC's Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., signed a decision memo allowing Novavax monovalent COVID-19 boosters for adults.

This action gives people ages 18 years and older the option to receive a Novavax monovalent booster instead of an updated (bivalent) Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster if they have completed primary series vaccination but have not previously received a COVID-19 booster-;and if they cannot or will not receive mRNA vaccines.

Some may be unable to receive an mRNA vaccine as a result of an allergy to a component of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, or as a result of a history of a severe allergic reaction (such as anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, or a lack of availability of an mRNA vaccine. People ages 18 and older may also choose to receive a Novavax monovalent booster if they are unwilling to receive mRNA vaccines, and would otherwise not receive a booster dose.

FDA's authorization of monovalent COVID-19 boosters and CDC's recommendation for use, are important steps forward in our country's comprehensive vaccination program-;a program that has helped provide increased protection for all Americans COVID-19 disease and death.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
