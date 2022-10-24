CDC Director signs decision memo allowing Novavax monovalent COVID-19 boosters for adults

Today, CDC's Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., signed a decision memo allowing Novavax monovalent COVID-19 boosters for adults.

This action gives people ages 18 years and older the option to receive a Novavax monovalent booster instead of an updated (bivalent) Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster if they have completed primary series vaccination but have not previously received a COVID-19 booster-;and if they cannot or will not receive mRNA vaccines.

Some may be unable to receive an mRNA vaccine as a result of an allergy to a component of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, or as a result of a history of a severe allergic reaction (such as anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, or a lack of availability of an mRNA vaccine. People ages 18 and older may also choose to receive a Novavax monovalent booster if they are unwilling to receive mRNA vaccines, and would otherwise not receive a booster dose.

FDA's authorization of monovalent COVID-19 boosters and CDC's recommendation for use, are important steps forward in our country's comprehensive vaccination program-;a program that has helped provide increased protection for all Americans COVID-19 disease and death.