Australian Digital Health Agency and CSIRO collaborate to improve the connectedness of Australia’s healthcare system

Nov 3 2022Reviewed by Aimee Molineux

The Australian Digital Health Agency and Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO’s Australian e-Health Research Centre (AEHRC) have launched a new collaboration combining their skills and expertise to deliver a center of excellence for connectivity across the Australian healthcare system, through the National Clinical Terminology Service (NCTS).

CEO of the Australian Digital Health Agency Amanda Cattermole PSM said the Agency’s collaboration on the use of innovative digital services through its partnership with AEHRC would create a world-leading terminology service and capability for Australia.

“It will further strengthen both organizations’ reputations as leaders in clinical terminology,” she said.

Related Stories

Under the new partnership, the Agency retains responsibility for governance and the strategic role of end to end management, SNOMED CT licensing and the relationship with SNOMED International, while CSIRO will deliver the services and functions required to manage the NCTS, as well as content authoring and tooling.

The intention of the collaboration is to enable connectivity across all health care settings. This is achieved through driving future interoperability standards and governance discussions across different systems and health care settings to improve connectivity.

This partnership presents an exciting opportunity to improve the connectedness of Australia’s healthcare system. The services that we provide help enable different parts of the system to ‘talk’ to one another, enabling smoother health service delivery, reduced patient burden and fewer costs.”

Dr David Hansen, CEO, AEHRC 

The NCTS currently provides terminology services and tools that include an online browser, a mapping and authoring platform and CSIRO’s national syndication server (Ontoserver).

To date, more than 100 organizations in Australia have accessed the Ontoserver license through the NCTS sublicence – lowering the barrier to the adoption of interoperability standards in our health records.

We hope this extended partnership will see adoption escalate further.”

Dr David Hansen, CEO, AEHRC 

Over the next five years, work will continue through this partnership to refresh other NCTS tooling and develop terminology content published through the NCTS. This will further improve health information connectivity for Australian consumers and healthcare providers.

Source:

Australian Digital Health Agency

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Some healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 show unexpectedly low responses to immunizations
Investigating increased healthcare usage after SARS-CoV-2 infection
Systematic differences in electronic health record data can negatively affect patient care
Longitudinal cohort study of primary healthcare workers reveals long-lasting SARS-CoV-2 humoral immunity in the absence of vaccination
Rapid antigen test for COVID-19 can be used to triage healthcare workers for returning to work
Study highlights the need to strengthen trust in healthcare to limit antibiotic use
Survey shows healthcare affordability remains on the ballot and could have a big influence on elections
Factors associated with COVID‐19 vaccination hesitancy among French healthcare workers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Nutrition education needed for all healthcare professionals to better support public health, research suggests