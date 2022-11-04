NIH leaders plan to address the threat of climate change to human health

What

Leaders from the National Institutes of Health discuss the agency's plan to address the risk to human health posed by a changing climate in a commentary published in The Lancet. As floods, hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and heat waves become more extreme, the risk to human health grows, exacerbating existing health threats and creating new public health challenges around the world.

Related Stories

The authors, a coalition of leaders at NIH, outline how the NIH Climate Change and Health Initiative is uniquely poised to lead and engage with communities and agencies globally to address the health effects associated with climate change.

Article

The NIH Climate Change and Health Initiative and Strategic Framework: addressing the threat of climate change to health. The Lancet, November 2022. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(22)02163-8/fulltext

Who

The following NIH leaders are available for interviews:

  • Richard P. Woychik, Ph.D., director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. He is the lead author on The Lancet commentary, and the chair of the Executive Committee leading the NIH Climate Change and Health Initiative.
  • Gary H. Gibbons, M.D., director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
  • Roger I. Glass, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Fogarty International Center.
  • Joshua A. Gordon, M.D., Ph.D., director of the National Institute of Mental Health
  • Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable, M.D., director of the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities.
Source:

National Institutes of Health

Journal reference:

Woychik, R.P., et al. (2022) The NIH Climate Change and Health Initiative and Strategic Framework: addressing the threat of climate change to health. The Lancet. doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(22)02163-8.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research shows a complex relationship between vaping and SARS-CoV-2 infection
Estimating the risk of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission in a train carriage
An unprecedented list of health-threatening fungi released by the WHO
Research on the antimicrobial effects of human milk oligosaccharides
Scoping study of COVID-19 epidemiologic data and epidemiologic research relevant to pandemic management in the US
Comparative study on retracted publications explores whether COVID-19-related research is subject to a higher degree of scrutiny
World Sepsis Day 2022: Raising Sepsis Awareness with Sepsis Research FEAT
The public health impact of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariant BA.5 relative to BA.2 in Denmark

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Research suggests that ORF6 is a major SARS-CoV-2 innate immune antagonist