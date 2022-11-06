Study examines temporal effects of pre-existing CKD, other medical conditions on COVID-19 outcomes

Individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are vulnerable to developing severe forms of COVID-19, and acute kidney injury is a common complication of COVID-19. A recent analysis examined the temporal effects of pre-existing CKD and other medical conditions on COVID-19 outcomes by waves throughout the pandemic. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.

Related Stories

Investigators identified 64,246 COVID-19 cases during 4 waves at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, with 8% being severe and 18% requiring hospitalization. Among the major findings:

  • The risk of severe COVID-19 was associated with pre-existing CKD, heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension in most waves; and lung disease, obesity, and cancer in at least one wave.
  • Acute kidney injury occurred in 49% of severe cases and 35% of hospitalized ones.
  • The risk of acute kidney injury was associated with heart failure, obesity, diabetes, and cancer in most waves; and CKD, coronary artery disease, hypertension, and stroke in one or two waves.

Pre-existing CKD was one of the most consistent clinical predictors of COVID-19 severity, complications, and poor outcomes across multiple pandemic waves."

Ning Shang, PhD, Lead Author

"Hospitals could include kidney function evaluation in patient populations as part of consideration for planning treatments and evaluating hospital capacities during future pandemic waves" added co-author Krzysztof Kiryluk, MD.

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nebulized mRNA-encoded antibodies found to protect hamsters against COVID-19
Persistent COVID-19 symptoms among South Africans infected during SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Delta and Omicron variant waves
How has the COVID pandemic affected neurodevelopmental in infants?
COVID-19 pandemic increased deaths and disease caused by tuberculosis
The impact of seasonal coronavirus immunity on susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination
Association of COVID-19 severity with nasopharyngeal fungal colonization and interleukin-17 induction
Did active monitoring detect potentially elevated risk of health outcomes following BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in the US pediatric population aged 5-17 years?
Italian study evaluates COVID-19 reinfection risk among previously infected and vaccinated individuals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study finds low absolute risk of glomerular disease relapse associated with COVID-19 vaccination