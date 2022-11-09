Men and women respond similarly and positively to heart failure treatment with dapagliflozin

When it comes to heart failure (HF), sex differences are known to impact everything from risk factors to clinical presentation to response to treatment, making sex a key factor to consider in studies of emerging pharmacotherapies. Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, such as dapagliflozin, have become an important pharmacotherapy solution for patients with HF, yet more data are needed to assess their effect and safety between sexes.

Related Stories

Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, conducted a study to rectify this gap in knowledge, using a pre-specified patient-level pooled analysis of DAPA-HF (Dapagliflozin and Prevention of Adverse Outcomes in Heart Failure) and DELIVER (Dapagliflozin Evaluation to Improve the Lives of Patients with Preserved Ejection Fraction Heart Failure). Clinical outcomes for 11,007 randomized patients, 35-percent of whom were women, were compared by sex across the spectrum of left ventricular ejection fraction. In both DAPA-HF and DELIVER, men and women responded similarly and positively to dapagliflozin when it came to primary outcomes of worsening HF or cardiovascular death, and secondary outcomes of general health status.

Given the consistency of our trial with other SGLT2 inhibitor trials like EMPEROR, sex-specific indications may not be needed for this class of HF therapies in the future. We are pleased dapagliflozin was safe and well-tolerated in both sexes, with improvement in clinical outcomes and health status."

Xiaowen (Wendy) Wang, MD, Lead Author, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine

Source:

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Journal reference:

Wang, X., et al. (2022) Sex Differences in Characteristics, Outcomes and Treatment Response with Dapagliflozin across the Range of Ejection Fraction in Patients with Heart Failure: Insights from DAPA-HF and DELIVER. Circulation. doi.org/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.062832.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study provides more clarity about giving steroids during pediatric open-heart surgery
High-intensity treatment strategy for heart failure reduces the risk of death or hospital readmission
3D model reveals how cadmium exposure may lead to congenital heart disease
Dietary supplements taken for 'heart health' unlikely to offer meaningful impact on cholesterol levels
Study identifies a potential pharmacological target for treating COVID-19-associated heart failure
Cedars-Sinai experts to present innovative heart research data during AHA Scientific Sessions 2022
Administering steroids during heart surgery does not improve post-operative outcomes in infants
Effect of marital stress on heart attack recovery is detrimental

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New analysis finds significant disparities in the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia