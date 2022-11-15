Five important things to know about polio

Public Health authorities have warned health care workers to be on the alert for polio, yet most physicians will not be familiar with presentation of this highly infectious, life-threatening disease. An article in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.221320 outlines five things to know about polio.

Polio is a rare infectious disease owing to the success of global immunization. As elimination is within our grasp, health care workers need to be alert to this diagnosis in any patient with acute flaccid paralysis."

Dr. Marina Salvadori, Department of Pediatrics, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec and the Public Health Agency of Canada