Krill oil rewires global gene expression programs and promotes healthy aging

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed as "Aging (Albany NY)" by MEDLINE/PubMed and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 14, Issue 21, entitled, "Krill oil protects dopaminergic neurons from age-related degeneration through temporal transcriptome rewiring and suppression of several hallmarks of aging."

There is accumulating evidence that interfering with the basic aging mechanisms can enhance healthy longevity. The interventional/therapeutic strategies targeting multiple aging hallmarks could be more effective than targeting one hallmark. While health-promoting qualities of marine oils have been extensively studied, the underlying molecular mechanisms are not fully understood.

Lipid extracts from Antarctic krill are rich in long-chain omega-3 fatty acids choline, and astaxanthin. In this new study, researchers Tanima SenGupta, Yohan Lefol, Lisa Lirussi, Veronica Suaste, Torben Luders, Swapnil Gupta, Yahyah Aman, Kulbhushan Sharma, Evandro Fei Fang, and Hilde Nilsen from the University of Oslo, Oslo University Hospital and Akershus University Hospital used C. elegans and human cells to investigate whether krill oil promotes healthy aging.

"In a C. elegans model of Parkinson's disease, we show that krill oil protects dopaminergic neurons from aging-related degeneration, decreases alpha-synuclein aggregation, and improves dopamine-dependent behavior and cognition"

Krill oil rewires distinct gene expression programs that contribute to attenuating several aging hallmarks, including oxidative stress, proteotoxic stress, senescence, genomic instability, and mitochondrial dysfunction. Mechanistically, krill oil increases neuronal resilience through temporal transcriptome rewiring to promote anti-oxidative stress and anti-inflammation via healthspan regulating transcription factors such as SNK-1. Moreover, krill oil promotes dopaminergic neuron survival through regulation of synaptic transmission and neuronal functions via PBO-2 and RIM-1.

"Collectively, krill oil rewires global gene expression programs and promotes healthy aging via abrogating multiple aging hallmarks, suggesting directions for further pre-clinical and clinical explorations."

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

SenGupta, T., et al. (2022) Krill oil protects dopaminergic neurons from age-related degeneration through temporal transcriptome rewiring and suppression of several hallmarks of aging. Aging-US. doi.org/10.18632/aging.204375.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

EPFL and UTHSC researchers explore the interplay between genes, sex, growth, and age
Repetitive stress induces features of accelerated aging in the eye
The impact of sleep fragmentation on the clonal diversity of immune cells and the genetic aging of the hematopoietic system
Reversing paralysis with electrical stimulation of neurons
Burt's Bees research shows the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health
Scientists reveal anti-inflammatory molecules that play an important role in aging
Feeling hopeless, unhappy, and lonely can increase a person's biological age more than smoking
Study focuses on improving support for older adults who experience homelessness

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study shows the importance of preserving microglia and Sirt1 functional efficiency for longevity