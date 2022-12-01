Best practices and challenges in One Health approach to fight zoonotic diseases

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Zoonoses are infectious diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans and/or from humans to animals. Approximately 75% of new emerging and re-emerging disease pathogens are zoonotic: 60% spread from domestic and wild animals, and 80% are of concern regarding bioterrorism.

For the past 20 years, the world has faced several zoonotic disease outbreaks. Some zoonoses can cause recurring outbreaks, such as Ebola virus disease, salmonellosis, Marburg disease, rabies and anthrax. Still others, such as the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19, have the potential to cause worldwide pandemics. The high risk of emerging and reemerging disease spillover and burden has been increased by extensive interactions among animals, humans and ecosystems. Hence, this complex health threat strongly requires a multi-sectoral collaboration known as the One Health approach.

This article discusses recent scientific policies, initiatives, best practices, systems and challenges in One Health. The critical rapid review method was used, with a particular emphasis on available and recent global information. Literature found in Google Scholar and PubMed, and data publicly available on the websites of major global, regional and national organizations were included. The aim of this article is to provide compiled information and increase awareness.