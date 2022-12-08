Logical Biological exhibit at MEDICA

Logical Biological were delighted to exhibit for the first time at MEDICA, in Dusseldorf, Germany from 14 – 17 November 2022.

MEDICA – Leading international trade fair

MEDICA is one of the largest international events for the IVD Diagnostic industry and Logical Biological was one of over 5,000 exhibitors from over 70 countries . Logical Biological was pleased to see that visitor numbers were up from 2021 to more than 81,000 visitors, a significant increase from the 46,000 visitors that attended in 2021. In fact, MEDICA felt almost back to its pre-Covid self with the share of international visitors totaling 75 percent. European countries topped the visitor numbers, followed by South Korea and the USA. India and North African countries were also represented in large numbers. Many visitors noted that after the long pandemic break, they were happy to be able to talk to exhibitors again.

Image Credit: Logical Biological

Logical Biological at MEDICA 2022

For Logical Biological, this was the first time exhibiting at MEDICA. Exhibiting gave us the opportunity to increase awareness within the industry of who Logical Biological are and how we can support and empower IVD manufacturers to develop high performance assays and associated calibrator and control material.

Thanks to some bold back-lit graphics we were a noticeable presence in the UK Gambica area of Hall 1, which enabled us to have many conversations with passing visitors, who we look forward to building working relationships with. Our team of three enjoyed over 30 pre-arranged meetings with customers and suppliers, and many more spontaneous ones. Better still, thanks to the support of Gambica we were able to have 2 meetings simultaneously by utilizing the shared meeting area that Gambica offers.

MEDICA is always good way to get an overview of the market, to network and to see what the other companies are doing and where the trends are, this year was no exception. We look forward to attending more trade shows this year and further building the relationships we started at MEDICA.

Image Credit: Logical Biological

Logical Biological products

Logical Biological specializes in provision of human biospecimens, such as serum, plasma, swabs and saliva, all of which are essential components used in IVD tests, their development, calibration and quality control. You can see a list of our products here, or contact us to tell us what you need, as we can usually provide it.

Date of the next MEDICA in Düsseldorf: 13 –16 November 2023