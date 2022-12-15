Research: Patient's race may influence recommendations for surgical resection of brain tumors

Published in The Lancet, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found a patient's race may influence recommendations for surgical removal of brain tumors. According to the analysis, Black patients were independently associated with higher odds of being recommended against surgical resection in the four most common brain tumors.

Racial disparities have existed historically throughout health care, but are often attributed to socioeconomic inequities. New data collection and analysis techniques allow us to control for these factors and start to look at whether bias is happening at a provider level. Clearly, more work is needed to identify these biases and educate providers on how to address them."

Andrew Venteicher, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurosurgery at the U of M Medical School and neurosurgeon with M Health Fairview. He is also a Masonic Cancer Center member

Related Stories

The research team studied more than 600,000 U.S. patients that were diagnosed with an intracranial tumor in the last five decades. When compared to white patients, Black patients were more likely to be recommended against surgical removal of their tumor for the four most common intracranial tumors: meningioma, glioblastoma, pituitary adenoma and vestibular schwannoma. This was independent of the tumor size, patient demographics and socioeconomic status of the patient.

These findings provide the basis for future studies to gain further insight into unrecognized racial bias in clinical decision-making, determining the impact of the biases on patient outcomes and identifying mechanisms to reduce bias.

The research team would like to acknowledge support from the Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation, Burroughs Wellcome Fund, Sontag Foundation and V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Source:

University of Minnesota Medical School

Journal reference:

Butterfield, J.T., et al. (2022) Racial disparities in recommendations for surgical resection of primary brain tumours: a registry-based cohort analysis. The Lancet. doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(22)00839-X.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Four genetic mutations linked to progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy
Study examines the role of brain-gut microbiome system in discrimination-related health issues
Discovery of three new brain tumor subtypes could help to identify novel, effective therapies
COVID-19 pandemic caused rapid brain aging in adolescents
Bioengineered soluble ACE2 for brain protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection
Research reveals a novel viral strategy in modulating stress granule formation to promote virus infection
Enveloped viruses show greater cross-species transmission, according to new research
Largest machine learning effort securely aggregates data from brain scans of glioblastoma patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Playing a musical instrument has positive impact on the brain's ability to process sights and sounds