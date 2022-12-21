MHRA authorizes the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sanofi

VidPrevtyn Beta, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sanofi, has been authorized by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

It becomes the seventh COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the UK's independent medicines regulator, following expert advice from the government's independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines.

VidPrevtyn Beta combines the spike protein from a COVID virus variant, Beta, with an 'adjuvant' - an additional ingredient designed to trigger a stronger immune response.

The clinical evidence for this authorization is based on data from about 800 individuals previously immunized with an mRNA or viral-vectored vaccine.

The vaccine demonstrated a strong immune response. The most common side effects observed were mild and self-resolved within a few days of vaccination.

The authorization is for the use of this vaccine in those aged 18 and over, as a heterologous booster dose, given as a single injection. This means that those who received a different vaccine (mRNA or viral-vectored) as a primary course, can receive this vaccine as a booster.

As with all vaccines, people with an allergy to one of the components listed in the patient information leaflet should not receive the vaccine.

Source:

GOV.UK

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
