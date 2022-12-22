Research serves as a platform to identify therapeutic drugs for schizophrenia

Inflammation and overactivation of the immune system in the brain can cause loss of synapses and the death of neurons, leading to neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases. In Schizophrenia, increased levels of the immune protein C4 have been measured in patients' brains and increasing C4 levels due to variations in copy number are associated with an increased risk for developing Schizophrenia. Therapies lowering C4 levels in the brain and reducing inflammation may benefit Schizophrenia patients but are currently not available.

Brain cells called astrocytes regulate the immune response and inflammatory environment in the brain by secreting immune proteins such as C4. Consequently, astrocytes are a primary target for C4-lowering therapies. To identify effective drugs, Francesca Rapino, Lee Rubin, and colleagues from Harvard University, USA have developed an efficient method to make large numbers of C4-secreting human astrocytes from stem cells. In a paper recently published in Stem Cell Reports, the researchers followed-up with a screen of 464 drugs and identified a small group of about 20 that reduced C4 secretion from astrocytes. These drugs were effective both in healthy astrocytes and in astrocytes made from Schizophrenia patients' stem cells. This research opens up new avenues for studying inflammatory responses and their regulation in human astrocytes and serves as a platform to identify therapeutic drugs in large-scale screening approaches.

Source:

International Society for Stem Cell Research

Journal reference:

Rapino, F., et al. (2022) Small-molecule screen reveals pathways that regulate C4 secretion in stem cell-derived astrocytes. Stem Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.stemcr.2022.11.018.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Can stem cells improve shoulder surgery?
Stem cell crosstalk with the microenvironment creates a loop of tumor-promoting factors
Inflammation increases the expression of risk gene in first-episode schizophrenia patients
Research finds higher rate of rare tandem repeats in the genomes of individuals with schizophrenia
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
Infancy acid suppression and antibiotic use are associated with celiac disease
Live imaging and cellular barcoding reveal how new stem cells are vetted for quality
Researchers unravel how the brain chemical dopamine relates to schizophrenia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study uncovers how the TAZ protein protects hematopoietic stem cells from aging