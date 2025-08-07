Mechanical stretching boosts stem cell therapy for diabetic wounds

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Chinese Academy of SciencesAug 7 2025

Chronic wounds, especially those caused by diabetes, are notoriously difficult to heal. These wounds are characterized by prolonged inflammation, impaired collagen production, and poor tissue regeneration. Traditional treatments such as growth factor application or cell therapy face limitations in effectiveness and retention. As a result, there is a growing interest in mechanical strategies to optimize stem cell therapies for wound healing. Given these challenges, there is a critical need for in-depth research into how mechanical cues can be harnessed to improve bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSC) functionality in wound regeneration.

A new study (DOI: 10.1093/burnst/tkaf022) published in Burns & Trauma by researchers from the Air Force Medical University has demonstrated that mechanical stretching significantly enhances the therapeutic effects of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) for diabetic wound healing. The team explored the impact of varying mechanical stretch parameters on BMSC activity, revealing that specific mechanical cues optimize stem cell proliferation, ECM secretion, and paracrine signaling. This breakthrough offers new insight into advanced stem cell therapies for chronic wound treatment.

The researchers used a custom-built mechanical stretching device to apply controlled mechanical forces to BMSCs cultured on Flexcell plates. The optimized parameters (15% strain, 1440 cycles, and 5-second strain duration) significantly improved BMSC proliferation, stemness maintenance, and ECM secretion, including collagen types I and III, VEGF, and TGF-β. Mechanical stretching not only promoted the formation of more mechanically robust BMSC cell sheets but also enhanced cellular activities such as migration and adhesion, crucial for wound healing. In vivo tests on diabetic rats showed that BMSC cell sheets subjected to mechanical stretching facilitated faster wound closure and enhanced neovascularization compared to untreated and non-stretched cell sheet groups. Histological analyses revealed improved collagen deposition and wound tissue organization, further supporting the efficacy of the approach.

According to Dr. Yuqian Li, one of the lead researchers, "This study highlights how mechanical stretching can fine-tune stem cell behavior, promoting faster wound healing by enhancing both cellular and paracrine responses. The findings suggest that mechanical stretch could be incorporated into stem cell therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with diabetic wounds."

The results of this study have profound implications for the treatment of chronic diabetic wounds. The ability to enhance BMSC therapeutic potential through mechanical stretching provides a novel approach to regenerative medicine. By optimizing cell sheets for better mechanical properties and biological activity, this strategy could be developed into a bioactive wound dressing that accelerates healing and reduces healthcare costs associated with prolonged treatment. Further studies are needed to refine the technology and assess its clinical viability.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Journal reference:

Dai, W., et al. (2025). Mechanical stretching enhances the cellular and paracrine effects of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells on diabetic wound healing. Burns & Trauma. doi.org/10.1093/burnst/tkaf022.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UCLA study shows stem cells can be reprogrammed to fight cancer
Innovative implant material combines bone regeneration and infection control
Researchers discover amyloid protein buildup in bone marrow of aging mice
Immunotherapy shows promise in changing leukemia’s cellular environment
New radioimmunotherapy approach eliminates cancer stem cells in preclinical models of ovarian cancer
Breakthrough study reveals potential treatment path for ALS
Discovery of TAF1's role could revolutionize cancer treatment
Young human serum requires bone marrow for skin rejuvenation effects

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bone fracture risk rises after women stop menopausal hormone treatment