Mechanical stretching boosts stem cell therapy for diabetic wounds

Chronic wounds, especially those caused by diabetes, are notoriously difficult to heal. These wounds are characterized by prolonged inflammation, impaired collagen production, and poor tissue regeneration. Traditional treatments such as growth factor application or cell therapy face limitations in effectiveness and retention. As a result, there is a growing interest in mechanical strategies to optimize stem cell therapies for wound healing. Given these challenges, there is a critical need for in-depth research into how mechanical cues can be harnessed to improve bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSC) functionality in wound regeneration.



A new study (DOI: 10.1093/burnst/tkaf022) published in Burns & Trauma by researchers from the Air Force Medical University has demonstrated that mechanical stretching significantly enhances the therapeutic effects of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) for diabetic wound healing. The team explored the impact of varying mechanical stretch parameters on BMSC activity, revealing that specific mechanical cues optimize stem cell proliferation, ECM secretion, and paracrine signaling. This breakthrough offers new insight into advanced stem cell therapies for chronic wound treatment.



The researchers used a custom-built mechanical stretching device to apply controlled mechanical forces to BMSCs cultured on Flexcell plates. The optimized parameters (15% strain, 1440 cycles, and 5-second strain duration) significantly improved BMSC proliferation, stemness maintenance, and ECM secretion, including collagen types I and III, VEGF, and TGF-β. Mechanical stretching not only promoted the formation of more mechanically robust BMSC cell sheets but also enhanced cellular activities such as migration and adhesion, crucial for wound healing. In vivo tests on diabetic rats showed that BMSC cell sheets subjected to mechanical stretching facilitated faster wound closure and enhanced neovascularization compared to untreated and non-stretched cell sheet groups. Histological analyses revealed improved collagen deposition and wound tissue organization, further supporting the efficacy of the approach.



According to Dr. Yuqian Li, one of the lead researchers, "This study highlights how mechanical stretching can fine-tune stem cell behavior, promoting faster wound healing by enhancing both cellular and paracrine responses. The findings suggest that mechanical stretch could be incorporated into stem cell therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with diabetic wounds."



The results of this study have profound implications for the treatment of chronic diabetic wounds. The ability to enhance BMSC therapeutic potential through mechanical stretching provides a novel approach to regenerative medicine. By optimizing cell sheets for better mechanical properties and biological activity, this strategy could be developed into a bioactive wound dressing that accelerates healing and reduces healthcare costs associated with prolonged treatment. Further studies are needed to refine the technology and assess its clinical viability.

Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences Journal reference: Dai, W., et al. (2025). Mechanical stretching enhances the cellular and paracrine effects of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells on diabetic wound healing. Burns & Trauma. doi.org/10.1093/burnst/tkaf022.