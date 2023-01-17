Optibrium appoints Steve Yemm as Chief Commercial Officer

Optibrium, a leading developer of software and AI solutions for drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Steve Yemm as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), the latest in a series of senior-level hires as the Company rapidly expands. With over 30 years’ experience in informatics and life sciences, Steve brings an extensive sales and marketing record that will be instrumental to the continued global commercialization and adoption of Optibrium’s innovative computational and AI drug discovery technologies.

As CCO, Steve will manage the commercial team to drive forward global sales, customer success and marketing activities, as well as working within Optibrium’s executive team to develop commercial strategy.

Steve joins Optibrium from Paradigm4, a company focused on transforming how multi-dimensional scientific data is integrated, shared, and analyzed, where he was VP of Sales for Life Sciences and Healthcare. Steve has held numerous senior positions at companies delivering SaaS software solutions to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life science industries, leading on global deals throughout his career. Prior roles include CCO of Aigenpulse, a data management and machine learning platform for life sciences, and Chief Executive Officer at BioData, a digital science company providing cloud- and web-based lab informatics solutions. With industry experience as a research scientist and a BSc in Applied Chemistry from the University of Nottingham, Steve has a proven scientific background to complement his business acumen.

Steve Yemm, Chief Commercial Officer, Optibrium, said: “Optibrium continues to demonstrate its position at the forefront of the drug discovery industry as a provider of innovative AI and software solutions, with real potential to improve the drug discovery process. I am delighted to be joining the team at such a dynamic phase of its commercial growth.”

Dr Matthew Segall, Chief Executive Officer, Optibrium, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Steve to the Optibrium team. His impressive depth of both scientific and business experience will be invaluable in guiding the Company as it continues to go from strength to strength, reinforcing the position of our in silico technologies and AI platforms on the global stage.”