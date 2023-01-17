Optibrium appoints Steve Yemm as Chief Commercial Officer

Optibrium, a leading developer of software and AI solutions for drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Steve Yemm as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), the latest in a series of senior-level hires as the Company rapidly expands. With over 30 years’ experience in informatics and life sciences, Steve brings an extensive sales and marketing record that will be instrumental to the continued global commercialization and adoption of Optibrium’s innovative computational and AI drug discovery technologies.

As CCO, Steve will manage the commercial team to drive forward global sales, customer success and marketing activities, as well as working within Optibrium’s executive team to develop commercial strategy.

Steve joins Optibrium from Paradigm4, a company focused on transforming how multi-dimensional scientific data is integrated, shared, and analyzed, where he was VP of Sales for Life Sciences and Healthcare. Steve has held numerous senior positions at companies delivering SaaS software solutions to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life science industries, leading on global deals throughout his career. Prior roles include CCO of Aigenpulse, a data management and machine learning platform for life sciences, and Chief Executive Officer at BioData, a digital science company providing cloud- and web-based lab informatics solutions. With industry experience as a research scientist and a BSc in Applied Chemistry from the University of Nottingham, Steve has a proven scientific background to complement his business acumen.

Steve Yemm, Chief Commercial Officer, Optibrium, said:Optibrium continues to demonstrate its position at the forefront of the drug discovery industry as a provider of innovative AI and software solutions, with real potential to improve the drug discovery process. I am delighted to be joining the team at such a dynamic phase of its commercial growth.

Related Stories

Dr Matthew Segall, Chief Executive Officer, Optibrium, commented:We are pleased to welcome Steve to the Optibrium team. His impressive depth of both scientific and business experience will be invaluable in guiding the Company as it continues to go from strength to strength, reinforcing the position of our in silico technologies and AI platforms on the global stage.

For further information on Optibrium, please visit www.optibrium.com, contact [email protected] or call +44 1223 815900.

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Optibrium Ltd.. (2023, January 17). Optibrium appoints Steve Yemm as Chief Commercial Officer. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 17, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230117/Optibrium-appoints-Steve-Yemm-as-Chief-Commercial-Officer.aspx.

  • MLA

    Optibrium Ltd.. "Optibrium appoints Steve Yemm as Chief Commercial Officer". News-Medical. 17 January 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230117/Optibrium-appoints-Steve-Yemm-as-Chief-Commercial-Officer.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Optibrium Ltd.. "Optibrium appoints Steve Yemm as Chief Commercial Officer". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230117/Optibrium-appoints-Steve-Yemm-as-Chief-Commercial-Officer.aspx. (accessed January 17, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Optibrium Ltd.. 2023. Optibrium appoints Steve Yemm as Chief Commercial Officer. News-Medical, viewed 17 January 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230117/Optibrium-appoints-Steve-Yemm-as-Chief-Commercial-Officer.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Optibrium Adds Augmented Intelligence for Compound Design to its StarDrop Small Molecule Drug Discovery Software
Optibrium Publishes Major Peer-Reviewed Study on AI Applications to Global Pharma Data
Optibrium appoints Ian Smith as Chief Technology Officer
Optibrium introduces Augmented Chemistry services to advance drug discovery projects
Optibrium Shows Deep Learning to Successfully Predict Human Panel-based Sensory Perception of Novel Compounds Used for Flavours and Fragrances
Optibrium Enters Cheminformatics Collaboration with MSD

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Optibrium Releases 3D Ligand-based Design Module for StarDrop Drug Discovery Software