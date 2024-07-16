Optibrium appoints James Halle as Chief Commercial Officer

Optibrium, a leading developer of software and AI solutions for drug discovery and molecular design, today announced the appointment of James Halle as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). James brings extensive software experience in the pharma industry and will guide the commercial success of the company.

With 20 years’ experience in business leadership, James will be responsible for driving global sales, marketing and customer success activities. As CCO, he will manage Optibrium’s commercial team whilst working closely with senior leadership to develop and deliver the Company’s product commercialisation strategy.

James joins Optibrium from Cytel, a clinical trials services and software business, where as the Global Head of Product Growth, he led the software division’s global commercial team, delivering innovative products to market and driving customer adoption. His experience moving from individual software sales to enterprise solutions at Cytel will help drive the growth of Optibrium’s new cloud-based StarDrop™, Cerella™ and Semeta™ discovery platforms. Prior to Cytel, James held a range of leadership positions at IQVIA spending the final three years as Director of Global Technology Sales heading a large team across EMEA/APAC/LATAM and the US. James’ wealth of experience in software account management at companies including IBM and LexisNexis brings a fresh perspective to achieve Optibrium’s growth targets.

Dr. Matt Segall, CEO, Optibrium, said: “We are delighted to welcome James to the team. He has a strong background in sales of innovative software in the pharma market, putting him in a great position to ensure our continued growth and success. I would also like to thank our outgoing CCO, Steve Yemm, for his outstanding contribution to Optibrium’s commercial growth. We wish him every success for his exciting career change as he leaves us to follow his other passion for UK Politics.”

James Halle, Chief Commercial Officer, Optibrium added: “I am delighted to be joining Optibrium and to be part of such a talented team. The potential to increase the speed, efficiency, and productivity of chemistry discovery programs is vast. Optibrium is exceptionally well positioned to transform discovery for scientists worldwide and I particularly look forward to applying my experience to drive further adoption of Optibrium’s solutions to accelerate the discovery of new medicines.”

