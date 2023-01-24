Researchers use multiplexed 3D imaging to perform molecular and morphological assessments of colorectal cancers

In a recent study published in Cell, researchers used multiplexed and three-dimensional imaging with machine-based learning and spatial statistics to perform molecular and morphological assessments of colorectal cancers (CRC).

Study: Multiplexed 3D atlas of state transitions and immune interaction in colorectal cancer. Image Credit: Anatomy Image/Shutterstock
Study: Multiplexed 3D atlas of state transitions and immune interaction in colorectal cancer. Image Credit: Anatomy Image/Shutterstock

Solid tumors, in the advanced stage, are complicated assimilations of tumor cells, stromal cells, and immunological cells with considerable histomorphological variations within the tumor. The conventional histopathological analysis provides inadequate data for precision medicine and mechanistic studies. Spatial tumor atlases can build on the histological foundation and contemporary tumor genetics by obtaining in-depth three-dimensional morphological and molecular data.

About the study

In the present study, researchers performed a novel highly-multiplexed three-dimensional tissue imaging analysis to construct CRC atlases providing data at subcellular resolution.

The images were segmented, and their fluorescence intensities were quantified for generating data at a singular-cell level on cellular type, state, and cell-cell interactions. Three-dimensional reconstructions of serial tissue sections were prepared and supervised by machine learning. Two approaches were used for analyzing tumor cells, i.e., a ‘bottoms-up’ approach and a ‘top-down’ approach.

The ‘bottoms-up’ approach involved using spatial statistics for enumerating cell type, assessing cellular interactions, and generating local neighbourhoods, leveraging tools used in single-cell analyses such as mass cytometry and single-cell ribonucleic acid sequencing (scRNA-seq). Contrastingly, the ‘top-down’ approach involved annotating histological features or histotypes related to disease states or outcomes, followed by multiplexed data computations for identifying the underlying patterns at a molecular level.

High-plex cyclic immunofluorescence analysis (CyCIF) and hematoxylin and eosin (H&E)-stained CRC images obtained by the histopathological analysis were combined with scRNA-seq analysis and microregion transcriptomic analysis. Further, the CyCIF images were analyzed by t-SNE (t-distributed stochastic neighbour embedding) and the transcriptomic microregions were analyzed by PCA (principal component analysis). In addition, a virtual tissue microarray (vTMA) analysis was performed.

Results

Multiplexed analysis showed intermixed tumor morphologies and molecular gradients. Various cancer-characteristic cellular features were observed as large, interconnected structures. Three-dimensional TLS (tertiary lymphoid structure) networks showed intra-TLS patterning variations. PD1 (programmed cell death protein 1)-PDL1 (programmed death ligand-1) interactions were observed primarily between T lymphocytes and myeloid cells in the colorectal cancer cohort.

The analyses showed recurrently occurring transitions between tumor morphologies, a few of which were coincident with extensive gradients in the epigenetic regulator and oncogene expression. At the tumor invasive margins, the sites of competition between cancerous cells, normal cells, and immunological cells, T lymphocyte counts were reduced, involving several types of cells. Apparently localized archetypical two-dimensional CRC characteristics like TLS were found to be interconnected with molecular gradients and considerably larger in the three-dimensional analysis.

The tumor microenvironment (TME) showed spatial organization spanning over three to four orders of magnitude. The tumor invasive margins showed budding-type invasive margins, mucinous invasive margins, and deeply extending pushing-type invasive margins, extending the tumor into the underlying connective tissue and smooth muscles. The cellular segmentations in 75 WSI images showed that CK+ (cytokeratin-positive) cells of the normal and tumor epithelium were separated from the cluster of differentiation 31+ (CD31+) cells of the endothelium, primarily blood vasculature, desmin-positive cells of stroma, and CD45-positive immunological cells.

Immunological cells observed within the tumor comprised CD8+ and programmed cell death protein 1-expressing cytotoxic-type T lymphocytes, CD4-expressing helper-type T lymphocytes, CD68-expressing and/or CD163-expressing macrophages, and CD20-expressing B lymphocytes. In addition, subcategories like CD4+ FOXP3+ Tregs (regulatory T lymphocytes) were observed. Solid adenocarcinomas showed the greatest percentage of cytokeratin-positive cancer cells (70.0%), whereas the adjacent normal epithelial tissues had the least cytokeratin-positive cells (25.0%) and showed immune cell and stromal cell abundance.

In colorectal cancer (CRC)1 to 17, correlation lengths observed ranged between 80.0 mm for the cluster of differentiation 31 positivity and 400.0 mm for CD20 or keratin positivity. The lengths were associated with recurrent histomorphological characteristics, inclusive of small-sized capillaries among the cluster of differentiation 31-positive cells, tumor sheets for cytokeratin-positive cell types, and tertiary lymphoid structures for the cluster of differentiation 20-positive cells.

The virtual TMA and real TMA scores were comparable, and the CyCIF findings matched theoretical data. In line with kNN classified modeling of CyCIF analysis data, graded transitions were observed from low-grade mucinous/glandular to high-grade budding/fragmented histologies among the tumor/epithelial and immunological/stromal tissue compartments. CyCIF markers showed graded intensities within an entire tumor or coinciding with localized morphology gradients.

The findings indicated that epithelial-mesenchymal-like transitions and TB in CRC1 were characterized by the formation of large fibrillar structures appearing as small-sized buds in cross-sections at the distal tips. Fibrils could invade different environments, including mucin and stroma, that seem to form by gradual disruption of cellular adhesion related to graded epithelial-mesenchymal-like transitions. The team observed less tumor proliferation at buds and greater proliferation at deep invasive tumor margins, with differing levels of phosphotyrosine pathway activation, and immunological suppression.

Overall, the study findings showed that multiplexed WSI analysis characterizes graded and mixed molecular and morphological characteristics in human CRC specimens, highlighting large-sized and distinctive structural characteristics and intra-TLS variations in spatial patterns of tumors.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Dr. based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2023, January 24). Researchers use multiplexed 3D imaging to perform molecular and morphological assessments of colorectal cancers. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 24, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230124/Researchers-use-multiplexed-3D-imaging-to-perform-molecular-and-morphological-assessments-of-colorectal-cancers.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Researchers use multiplexed 3D imaging to perform molecular and morphological assessments of colorectal cancers". News-Medical. 24 January 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230124/Researchers-use-multiplexed-3D-imaging-to-perform-molecular-and-morphological-assessments-of-colorectal-cancers.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Researchers use multiplexed 3D imaging to perform molecular and morphological assessments of colorectal cancers". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230124/Researchers-use-multiplexed-3D-imaging-to-perform-molecular-and-morphological-assessments-of-colorectal-cancers.aspx. (accessed January 24, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2023. Researchers use multiplexed 3D imaging to perform molecular and morphological assessments of colorectal cancers. News-Medical, viewed 24 January 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230124/Researchers-use-multiplexed-3D-imaging-to-perform-molecular-and-morphological-assessments-of-colorectal-cancers.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New Pyk2-derived peptide inhibits breast cancer metastasis
Silencing the immune evasion gene enhances cancer cells' susceptibility to immunotherapy
Study shows spatial organization in tumor cells
T-cell immunity and antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 among individuals registered in the Bangkok home health care service
Study reveals how most-resistant pancreatic cancer cells defy treatment
The trajectory of CD4+ T cell responses to mRNA vaccines in older individuals
Spike protein mutations in Omicron subvariants increase their susceptibility to reductive cleavage of disulfide bonds
Cancer mortality in the U.S. has declined 33% since the 90s

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Bacteria play specific roles in cancer