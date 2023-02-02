Understanding more about heart rhythm disorders

Heart rhythm disorders like atrial fibrillation and sudden cardiac arrest have made headlines in recent months, prompting many to learn more about how the heart beats.

It is an exciting time in the field of cardiac electrophysiology, with many treatment options newly available to patients and many more on the horizon. The field is unique in that we treat patients across the age spectrum with myriad conditions, many of which we can cure and treat completely." Michael Shehata, MD, cardiac electrophysiologist and director of the Interventional Electrophysiology Laboratory in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai

Shehata says the most common heart rhythm disorders he treats are atrial fibrillation-;an irregular, often rapid, heart rate that causes poor blood flow and is expected to affect 12.1 million Americans by 2030-;and ventricular arrhythmia, an abnormal heart rhythm.

But the heart rhythm disorder garnering the most attention lately, Shehata said, is sudden cardiac arrest-;an unexpected loss of heart function that claims at least 300,000 U.S. lives each year. For those affected, 90% will die within 10 minutes of cardiac arrest.

Sumeet Chugh, MD, medical director of the Heart Rhythm Center at Cedars-Sinai and the Pauline and Harold Price Chair in Cardiac Electrophysiology Research, says a sudden cardiac arrest is fatal within 10 minutes unless someone is right there to give CPR chest compressions or deploy a defibrillator.

"This underscores the significance of citizens being better prepared, more educated and willing to do our part to help prevent these cardiac arrests from becoming lethal events," said Chugh. "It also underscores the vital role of research to move the needle on understanding who is at highest risk for this condition, so that we can make a real impact on preventing sudden cardiac arrest."

Shehata and Chugh listed some of the recent advances in the electrophysiology field that have given patients new options for treatment: