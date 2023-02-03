Partially quasi-programmed diseases can be delayed by slowing aging

A new research perspective was published in Aging (listed as "Aging (Albany NY)" by MEDLINE/PubMed and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 15, Issue 2, entitled, "Are menopause, aging and prostate cancer diseases?"

In this new research perspective, researcher Mikhail (Misha) Blagosklonny M.D., Ph.D., from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center wrote in the abstract: "There is no doubt that prostate cancer is a disease. Then, according to hyperfunction theory, menopause is also a disease. Like all age-related diseases, it is a natural process, but is also purely harmful, aimless and unintended by nature.

But exactly because these diseases (menopause, prostate enlargement, obesity, atherosclerosis, hypertension, diabetes, presbyopia and thousands of others) are partially quasi-programmed, they can be delayed by slowing aging.

Is aging a disease? Aging is a quasi-programmed disease that is partially treatable by rapamycin. On the other hand, aging is an abstraction, a sum of all quasi-programmed diseases and processes. In analogy, the zoo consists of animals and does not exist without animals, but the zoo is not an animal."

Blagosklonny, M.V., et al. (2023) Are menopause, aging and prostate cancer diseases?. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.204499.

