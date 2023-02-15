Higher intake of free sugars linked with increased risk of cardiovascular disease

Higher intake of free sugars – added sugars and those naturally present in honey and fruit juice – is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, reports a study published in BMC Medicine. The findings strengthen the evidence for the global dietary recommendation to reduce free sugar consumption to below five percent of total daily energy.

Rebecca Kelly and colleagues analysed data from 110,497 individuals from the UK Biobank who had completed at least two dietary assessments. The researchers tracked individuals for around 9.4 years and during this time, total cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke combined), heart disease, and stroke occurred in 4,188, 3,138, and 1,124 participants, respectively.

Related Stories

The authors found total carbohydrate intake was not associated with cardiovascular disease outcomes. However, when looking at the types and sources of carbohydrates consumed, they found that higher free sugar intake from foods such as sugary drinks, fruit juice and sweets, was associated with increased risk of all cardiovascular disease outcomes. For each 5% higher total energy from free sugars, the associated risk of total cardiovascular disease was 7% higher. The authors found that the risk of heart disease was 6% higher, while the risk of stroke was 10% higher. Additionally, consuming five grams higher fibre per day was associated with 4% lower risk of total cardiovascular disease, but this association did not remain significant after accounting for body mass index (BMI).

The authors suggest that replacing free sugars with non-free sugars – mostly those naturally occurring in whole fruits and vegetables – and a higher fibre intake, may help protect against cardiovascular disease.

The authors conclude that not all carbohydrates may be associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and that it is important to consider the type and source of carbohydrates consumed when researching cardiovascular health.

Source:

BMC (BioMed Central)

Journal reference:

Kelly, R.K., et al. (2023) Associations between types and sources of dietary carbohydrates and cardiovascular disease risk: a prospective cohort study of UK Biobank participants. BMC Medicine. doi.org/10.1186/s12916-022-02712-7.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Adoption of front-of-pack nutrition labeling in the Americas can help reduce poor-nutrition related NCDs
Preventing, diagnosing, and treating cardiovascular disease in women
Acquired mutations in 'Guardian of the Genome' accelerate the development of atherosclerosis
Microbial polyphenols in Mediterranean diet improve cardiovascular health
What is the association between COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, and mortality?
Study finds hospitalized obstetric patients with cardiovascular disease and COVID-19 are more symptomatic
Loneliness, social isolation, and living alone linked to premature death for people with cardiovascular disease
Sociodemographic and modifiable risk factors increase odds of cardiovascular disease in AYA cancer survivors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Inhibiting inflammatory signaling pathway could reduce the chances of heart disease in cancer survivors