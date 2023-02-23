Ingenza appoints new Strategic Business Advisor

Ingenza is excited to welcome Dr Mark Chadwick to the team as Strategic Business Advisor. Mark will bring extensive industry expertise to his new position at Ingenza, acquired over 30 years from a variety of roles within small growth companies, covering the areas of biotechnology, drug discovery and drug development.

Dr Mark Chadwick. Image Credit: Ingenza Ltd.

Mark holds a PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of Newcastle, and an MBA from Imperial College London. Throughout his diverse professional career, he has gained valuable experience of building both discovery and development businesses, most notably at BioFocus – now part of Charles River Laboratories – and at pharmaceutical services company Excelsyn. Mark also led the commercial team at Arcinova for four years, achieving a four-fold growth in sales and customer base prior to the company’s acquisition by Quotient Sciences.

Ingenza has an illustrious track record of engineering diverse biological systems that help companies of all sizes to address challenges in human health and environmental sustainability. It is also committed to developing green biomanufacturing processes and together, these factors attracted me to work with the team. I’m very much looking forward to helping Ingenza to drive their growth strategy.” Dr Mark Chadwick, Strategic Business Advisor​​​​​​​