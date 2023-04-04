MIP Discovery announces drugs of abuse reagent launch​​​​​​​

MIP Discovery, a leader in rationally designed detection reagents based on its proprietary nanoMIPTM technology, in response to the growing synthetic opioid crisis has announced the launch of its first drugs of abuse products which are able to recognize norfentanyl, the main urinary metabolite of fentanyl. In parallel MIP Discovery announced a relaunch of their website (www.mipdiscovery.com) to reflect this shift in strategic focus.

Image Credit: MIP Discovery

Fentanyl is a potent drug, 50 and 100 times more potent than heroin and morphine respectively. As little as 2 milligrams can provide a fatal dose. While many users are knowingly taking this highly addictive drug, others are exposed to it surreptitiously through illicit pain killers which are laced with fentanyl. In 2021, there were 107,622 deaths from drugs overdoses, of which 71,238 deaths were caused by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. The trend for 2022 may well be higher for synthetic opioid induced mortality.

MIP Discovery has created a proprietary platform to produce molecularly imprinted polymers, “nanoMIPs”, which can be used as affinity reagents for detection of molecules such as illicit drugs. Unlike other affinity reagents, nanoMIPs are both sensitive and robust, able to operate in a broad range of conditions. Furthermore, they are generated using a chemically defined, animal component free process.

Recently the Company has developed and launched these novel reagents specific to norfentanyl using their nanoMIP technology. There is a gap in the market for portable tests which can accurately test for fentanyl metabolites. It is hoped that these reagents will help drive the development of new, highly sensitive and portable tests which can be deployed in the field to help support the fight against the growing synthetic opioid pandemic.

nanoMIP technology is especially suited to recognition of small molecules such as drugs of abuse. This is our first step to generating a portfolio of such reagents which will enable next generation, field-based testing framework around drugs of abuse. We believe strongly that action needs to be taken to reduce the growing number of deaths from synthetic opioids in particular.” ​​​​​​​Stephane Argivier, CEO, MIP Discovery

Louisa Williamson, Head of Product Management & Customer Service, MIP Discovery, said: “Millions of people across North America continue to be blighted by synthetic opioids, especially fentanyl. Almost 200 Americans die every day from synthetic opioids which are cheaper to produce and more addictive than heroin. I am excited to see the launch of our new reagent to detect norfentanyl and look forward to working with partner organizations to support the effort against this growing pandemic.”