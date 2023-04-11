FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Expands BalanCD CHO Media Platform Portfolio for Bioprocessing

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of cell culture solutions for Life Science and Medical markets, today announced the expansion of its BalanCD CHO Media Platform portfolio with the addition of two new, chemically defined growth media- BalanCD CHO Perfusion and BalanCD CHO DG44. FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific’s BalanCD CHO media portfolio is designed to ensure maximized growth, viability, and productivity of Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cell lines via a scalable platform for reliable production and seamless workflow through all stages of development and manufacture, from small-scale shake flasks to large bioreactors. These new additions extend the platform with specific media designed to support DG44 cell lines and perfusion culture platforms for the commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, and other biomolecule-based biotherapeutics.

BalanCD CHO Perfusion medium is a chemically defined, animal component-free medium optimized to deliver robust cell growth and productivity in steady-state, perfusion CHO culture. The medium is verified to meet industry performance standards for perfusion culture conditions including: volumetric productivity (VP); cell specific perfusion rates (CSPR); and vessel volumes per day (VVD). BalanCD CHO Perfusion is a complete and ready-to-use medium that is adaptable and scalable for a variety of perfusion culture platforms, including perfusion mimic and perfusion-capable bioreactors.

Designed for high cell density conditions and to deliver high titers, BalanCD CHO DG44 medium is specifically developed for optimal growth and productivity of CHO DG44 cell lines, one of the leading cell lines utilized for therapeutic biomolecule development and manufacture. Chemically defined, animal component-free, BalanCD CHO DG44 supports both batch and fed-batch cultures. It is compatible with a wide range of culture platforms and transfection reagents.

Erik Vaessen, chief business officer, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, said: “With CHO cells being such a pivotal part of many biotherapeutic development and manufacture pipelines, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific designed the BalanCD CHO platform to deliver consistent, high-quality growth of CHO cells and production of biomolecules to accelerate the development and manufacture of life-saving therapies for patients around the world and achieve more cost-efficiences within biotherapeutic manufacturing.”

For more information about FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific’s BalanCD CHO platform portfolio, please visit: https://www.irvinesci.com/bioproduction