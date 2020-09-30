FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific to exclusively distribute chemically defined substrate for stem cell culture

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., today announced that it has become the exclusive, worldwide distributor of cellnest®, a recombinant peptide attachment substrate that provides optimal adhesion and proliferation of stem cells in chemically defined, animal component-free conditions.

Cellnest was designed and manufactured by FUJIFILM Corporation, joining its vast portfolio of solutions that support life science applications and therapeutic innovation.

Attachment substrates mimic the extracellular matrix (ECM), a complex and dynamic environment in which cells reside in vivo, in cell culture and allow for the adhesion, expansion, and potential differentiation of stem cells.

Unlike animal-derived components, which can introduce unpredictability in results, the chemically defined, animal component-free formula of cellnest provides consistent results to researchers, and can smooth the regulatory path to commercialization. Cellnest is compatible with any adherent cell type that binds to the Arg-Gly-Asp (RGD) domain, an amino acid sequence within the extracellular matrix protein fibronectin that mediates cell attachment.

It is an ideal companion product to FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific’s PRIME-XV portfolio of xeno-free and chemically defined media for stem cell culture, and is well suited for the attachment and growth of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

We are dedicated to accelerating the development and introduction of new offerings, including cellnest, to support our partners in advancing cell and gene therapy research. Leveraging the collective expertise and capabilities of our resources within the network of Fujifilm life science companies enables us to provide innovative solutions for our partners, from discovery through to commercialization.” Yutaka Yamaguchi, General Manager, Life Science Strategic Business Office, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, and Chairman and CEO, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

For more information about cellnest, please visit: http://www.irvinesci.com/products/1063967-cellnest-recombinant-peptide