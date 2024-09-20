FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific develops Oceo Rover: The first automated single-use hydration system for media and buffers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a world leader in the development and manufacture of serum-free and chemically defined cell culture media for bioproduction and cell therapy manufacturing, today announced the development of Oceo Rover, a first-of-its-kind* single-use technology system, that enables manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals to improve bioprocessing workflows by automating and simplifying the hydration of media, feeds, and buffers. The automated Oceo Rover system combines single-use consumables, and dedicated media design services into one single-suite alternative to current stirred tank mixing technologies.

Preparing powder media and buffers for use in bioprocessing is a labor-intensive process and poses risks related to contamination, variability, and safety for workers in production suites. The Oceo Rover platform is a novel, automated hydration system that combines prepacked, single-use hydration cartridges with a programmable skid that simplifies the hydration process. It features automation software that is easy to use and delivers the correct volume of water to the bulk powder and supplements at appropriate intervals to optimize the hydration of powder media and buffers.

With the Oceo Rover system, media and buffers can be prepared in real-time, alleviating the need to hold large amounts of liquids in cold storage needed to support some workflows such as continuous processing. The integrated, closed system also reduces the risk of cross-contamination and increases regulatory compliance.

We saw a need in the market to improve the process of hydrating powdered media and buffers. Oceo Rover addresses this need by simplifying the hydration process and delivering the consistency that manufacturers need, while also saving time and costs associated with bioprocessing,

Yutaka Yamaguchi, chairman, and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific.

“The Oceo Rover system will help shape the future of single-use-technology and bioprocessing operations.”

Manufacturers who add the Oceo Rover platform to their bioprocessing operations will also have the support of the FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Manufacturing Science and Technology Group to identify optimal hydration protocols to meet their media needs.

Source:

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Posted in: Cell Biology | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. (2024, September 20). FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific develops Oceo Rover: The first automated single-use hydration system for media and buffers. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 20, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240920/FUJIFILM-Irvine-Scientific-develops-Oceo-Rover-The-first-automated-single-use-hydration-system-for-media-and-buffers.aspx.

  • MLA

    FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. "FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific develops Oceo Rover: The first automated single-use hydration system for media and buffers". News-Medical. 20 September 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240920/FUJIFILM-Irvine-Scientific-develops-Oceo-Rover-The-first-automated-single-use-hydration-system-for-media-and-buffers.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. "FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific develops Oceo Rover: The first automated single-use hydration system for media and buffers". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240920/FUJIFILM-Irvine-Scientific-develops-Oceo-Rover-The-first-automated-single-use-hydration-system-for-media-and-buffers.aspx. (accessed September 20, 2024).

  • Harvard

    FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. 2024. FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific develops Oceo Rover: The first automated single-use hydration system for media and buffers. News-Medical, viewed 20 September 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240920/FUJIFILM-Irvine-Scientific-develops-Oceo-Rover-The-first-automated-single-use-hydration-system-for-media-and-buffers.aspx.

Suggested Reading

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific releases next generation of vitrification solutions, Vit Kit-NX
FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Expands BalanCD CHO Media Platform Portfolio for Bioprocessing
Shenandoah Biotechnology introduces expanded range of CTGrade recombinant proteins manufactured following cGMP practices
FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Launches Heavy Oil for Embryo Culture: Optimized Protection for the IVF Laboratory
FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific introduces BalanCD Gal Supplement for biotherapeutic development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific receives CE Mark approval for innovative ART products