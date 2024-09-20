FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific develops Oceo Rover: The first automated single-use hydration system for media and buffers

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a world leader in the development and manufacture of serum-free and chemically defined cell culture media for bioproduction and cell therapy manufacturing, today announced the development of Oceo Rover, a first-of-its-kind* single-use technology system, that enables manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals to improve bioprocessing workflows by automating and simplifying the hydration of media, feeds, and buffers. The automated Oceo Rover system combines single-use consumables, and dedicated media design services into one single-suite alternative to current stirred tank mixing technologies.

Preparing powder media and buffers for use in bioprocessing is a labor-intensive process and poses risks related to contamination, variability, and safety for workers in production suites. The Oceo Rover platform is a novel, automated hydration system that combines prepacked, single-use hydration cartridges with a programmable skid that simplifies the hydration process. It features automation software that is easy to use and delivers the correct volume of water to the bulk powder and supplements at appropriate intervals to optimize the hydration of powder media and buffers.

With the Oceo Rover system, media and buffers can be prepared in real-time, alleviating the need to hold large amounts of liquids in cold storage needed to support some workflows such as continuous processing. The integrated, closed system also reduces the risk of cross-contamination and increases regulatory compliance.

We saw a need in the market to improve the process of hydrating powdered media and buffers. Oceo Rover addresses this need by simplifying the hydration process and delivering the consistency that manufacturers need, while also saving time and costs associated with bioprocessing,” Yutaka Yamaguchi, chairman, and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific.

“The Oceo Rover system will help shape the future of single-use-technology and bioprocessing operations.”

Manufacturers who add the Oceo Rover platform to their bioprocessing operations will also have the support of the FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Manufacturing Science and Technology Group to identify optimal hydration protocols to meet their media needs.