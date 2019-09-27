FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific releases next generation of vitrification solutions, Vit Kit-NX

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a world leader in the innovation, development, and manufacture of cell culture media and Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), today announced the release of Vit Kit-NX - the latest addition to an established portfolio of vitrification solutions for in vitro fertilization (IVF). The advanced formulas, which now include trehalose, are designed to vitrify and warm oocytes and embryos in a consistent, stable environment to achieve high survival and pregnancy rates.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific releases next generation of vitrification solutions, Vit Kit-NX

Related Stories

IVF cycles involve the exposure of gametes and embryos to different media at each step of the process, increasing the potential for unnecessary stress upon embryos. To minimize this stress, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific has developed Vit Kit-NX, comprised of Vit Kit Freeze-NX and Vit Kit Warm-NX. The new media are based on a continuous embryo culture medium with dual buffers—the same components found in existing FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific media, Continuous Single Culture Medium (CSCM) and Multipurpose Handling Medium (MHM). Vit Kit-NX delivers a secure and stable environment that is highly effective on its own. When used as part of a complete IVF system with CSCM and MHM, embryos remain in a consistent environment at each step of the IVF process.

Vitrification IVF has experienced worldwide growth in recent years spurred by the increasing trends in genetic screening, improved blast utilization rates (BUR), and single embryo transfers. High-yield survival rates have made vitrification the leading human oocyte and embryo cryopreservation technology. Vit Kit-NX is a ready-to-use solution, compatible with open and closed vitrification devices to deliver high quality media that are both effective and flexible to streamline IVF laboratory processes.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific is leading the way with the next generation of vitrification solutions for the modern IVF laboratory. The updated formulas leverage the unique dual-buffered system pioneered in MHM, the continuous, human embryo specific medium of CSCM, and the addition of trehalose to maximize oocyte and embryo survival rates, while simplifying the vitrification and warming process.”

Dr. Robert Newman, Chief Scientific Officer at FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Source:

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. (2019, September 27). FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific releases next generation of vitrification solutions, Vit Kit-NX. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 27, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190927/FUJIFILM-Irvine-Scientific-releases-next-generation-of-vitrification-solutions-Vit-Kit-NX.aspx.

  • MLA

    FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. "FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific releases next generation of vitrification solutions, Vit Kit-NX". News-Medical. 27 September 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190927/FUJIFILM-Irvine-Scientific-releases-next-generation-of-vitrification-solutions-Vit-Kit-NX.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. "FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific releases next generation of vitrification solutions, Vit Kit-NX". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190927/FUJIFILM-Irvine-Scientific-releases-next-generation-of-vitrification-solutions-Vit-Kit-NX.aspx. (accessed September 27, 2019).

  • Harvard

    FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. 2019. FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific releases next generation of vitrification solutions, Vit Kit-NX. News-Medical, viewed 27 September 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190927/FUJIFILM-Irvine-Scientific-releases-next-generation-of-vitrification-solutions-Vit-Kit-NX.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Dr. Hannes Röst describes how his lab are using diaPASEF to monitor the human proteome throughout a person's lifetime, and how machine learning could be used to analyze the data.

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »