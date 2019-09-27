FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific releases next generation of vitrification solutions, Vit Kit-NX

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a world leader in the innovation, development, and manufacture of cell culture media and Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), today announced the release of Vit Kit-NX - the latest addition to an established portfolio of vitrification solutions for in vitro fertilization (IVF). The advanced formulas, which now include trehalose, are designed to vitrify and warm oocytes and embryos in a consistent, stable environment to achieve high survival and pregnancy rates.

IVF cycles involve the exposure of gametes and embryos to different media at each step of the process, increasing the potential for unnecessary stress upon embryos. To minimize this stress, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific has developed Vit Kit-NX, comprised of Vit Kit Freeze-NX and Vit Kit Warm-NX. The new media are based on a continuous embryo culture medium with dual buffers—the same components found in existing FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific media, Continuous Single Culture Medium (CSCM) and Multipurpose Handling Medium (MHM). Vit Kit-NX delivers a secure and stable environment that is highly effective on its own. When used as part of a complete IVF system with CSCM and MHM, embryos remain in a consistent environment at each step of the IVF process.

Vitrification IVF has experienced worldwide growth in recent years spurred by the increasing trends in genetic screening, improved blast utilization rates (BUR), and single embryo transfers. High-yield survival rates have made vitrification the leading human oocyte and embryo cryopreservation technology. Vit Kit-NX is a ready-to-use solution, compatible with open and closed vitrification devices to deliver high quality media that are both effective and flexible to streamline IVF laboratory processes.