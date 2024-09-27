FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific adds key products to its Life Sciences portfolio from FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals U.S.A.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of cell culture solutions for the Life Science and Medical markets, today announced further expansion of its product portfolio and enhanced services through the alignment of specific commercial operations with its sister company, FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals U.S.A., Corp. (FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals). Effective October 1, 2024, products from three divisions within the FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals organization — Lab Automation, Lab Chemicals, LAL Group — will be promoted directly from FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific to customers in the United States and Europe.

Both companies carry a rich history of offering quality products and services to their respective customer bases. The creation of a single, global commercial organization through FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, will provide an expanded suite of products including cell culture solutions, laboratory chemicals, clinical diagnostic reagents, and laboratory automation software and services that will benefit all who work in life sciences.

Each company will maintain distinct business operations for product development, manufacturing facilities, and quality standards, but sales will be driven by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific’s robust Life Sciences business unit.

Since 1970, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific has been serving customers developing and manufacturing biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy, and regenerative medicine for life science research and drug discovery. With a global network of sales and support operations across the United States, Europe, and Asia, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific is well positioned to ensure efficient distribution of FUJIFILM Wako products. FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation has a long history in the markets they serve and will continue to sell directly to their customers in Asia.

Through the past several years, the Life Sciences Business Division of FUJIFILM Corporation has been creating synergies within the Fujifilm Group to become more customer-centric in its ability to offer complete solutions tailored for a wide range of customers within life sciences.

In 2020, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific began selling iCell products from FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, and now we are excited to bring together the right mix of products from all of these Fujifilm teams, leveraging our collective expertise to offer our partners a breadth of life science solutions in one single destination,said Yutaka Yamaguchi, general manager of Life Sciences Business Division, FUJIFILM Corporation.We are listening to what our partners are asking for and FUJIFILM life sciences companies will continue working together to expand services needed for their future success in the field.

For more information about FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific’s product portfolio, please visit https://irvinesci.com

