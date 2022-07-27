FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Launches Heavy Oil for Embryo Culture: Optimized Protection for the IVF Laboratory

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a world leader in the innovation, development, and manufacture of cell culture media and assisted reproductive technologies (ART), today announced the launch of its Heavy Oil for Embryo Culture, a sterile mineral oil with an optimal weight viscosity that provides the ideal balance between ease of use and protection.

Common concerns within the IVF Laboratory for embryo development during in vitro culture include media evaporation, changes in osmolality, and pH shifts due to the small volume of media used. Heavy Oil for Embryo Culture addresses those concerns with the ideal viscosity to provide an optimal in vitro environment for embryo development. To ensure the utmost quality, each raw material lot of Heavy Oil for Embryo Culture is validated using FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific’s genetic mouse embryo assay MEGA, a bioassay with increased sensitivity for detecting embryotoxic materials when compared to traditional mouse embryo assays (MEA). Every lot of oil produced also undergoes rigorous quality testing procedures for sterility, endotoxin presence, human sperm survival, MEA, and peroxide values—all reported on the Certificates of Analysis for transparency.

"FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific continues to be the leader in providing innovative technologies in IVF with the goal of helping to build families. The addition of Heavy Oil for Embryo Culture to our portfolio gives customers the option to choose the viscosity that best suits their protocols and preferences. Heavy Oil for Embryo Culture is designed to provide the extra blanket of protection and stability needed to ensure the safest possible culture environment for developing embryos.” Steven Geimer, executive director of the medical business unit, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc