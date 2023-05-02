Sphere Fluidics appoints Kenneth Hitchner as Chairman of its Board of Directors

Sphere Fluidics, a company developing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, announced today that it has appointed Kenneth Hitchner, BA MBA, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. The announcement follows a series of appointments to the Company’s senior leadership team, as part of its ambitious global growth strategy.

With over 30 years in the healthcare industry, Ken brings extensive strategic advisory, M&A, underwriting and other transactional expertise. He spent much of his 28-year career at Goldman Sachs in the biopharmaceutical and medical device sectors; a member of the Global Management committee and Chairman and CEO of Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, from 2013 to 2019. Prior to this role, Ken was Goldman Sachs’ Global Head of Healthcare banking and Global Co-Head of TMT banking. Before joining Goldman Sachs, Ken was a carrier-based fighter bomber pilot for the U.S. Navy. He is currently a Board member of publicly traded Wuxi Biologics and CStone Pharmaceuticals, and a senior advisor to Wuxi Apptec. Additionally, Ken is Chairman of HH&L, a healthcare focused specialty acquisition company listed on the NYSE, and Cydar Medical. He is also a senior advisor to early-stage venture capital firm Antler.

Kenneth Hitchner, Chairman of Board of Directors, Sphere Fluidics, commented: “Sphere Fluidics is changing the face of cell line development. The Cyto-Mine® platform has transformed single cell analysis and the productivity of biopharmaceutical discovery, maximizing researchers’ productivity in finding rare or valuable cell variants that can lead to a life-changing medicine. I look forward to collaborating with the team as we drive the Company forward in this exciting next phase of commercial growth.”

Dr. Frank F Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, said: “Ken’s expertise in the Financial Services industry is invaluable, his appointment will become a key asset for our Board. He has tremendous experience in positioning companies, facilitating significant fund raises and driving M&A in the Life Sciences arena. This expertise will help us in our future plans for building business value and ultimately exiting via a Trade Sale or IPO.”