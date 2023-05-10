MGI Launches Overseas Production Line of DNBSEQ-G400* Sequencer in Latvia

Riga, Latvia, 8 May 2023 – LATVIA MGI TECH, SIA, ("MGI Latvia") a subsidiary of MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced the official opening of its large-scale production line in Latvia. As MGI's largest regional hub for the European market, the facility based in Riga will see assembly and production of DNBSEQ-G400* gene sequencing instruments and HotMPS** reagents.

Image Credit: MGI

"We at MGI are proud to be expanding our production capacity and prowess beyond China," said Jian Liu, Executive Vice President of MGI. "Europe has always been a technology leader and one of our key markets. The launch marks another key milestone for MGI's development of its business in Europe as we continue our quest to provide effective real-time, comprehensive, and life-long solutions for our customers and partners in the region."

Image Credit: MGI

At the official opening ceremony, guests unveiled the first G400* instrument produced at the Latvia site. MGI plans to increase overall capacity gradually in the future with a local team of engineers to support production and quality control. In addition, aftersales support and maintenance services will be provided by MGI Latvia.

Since beginning operations in 2019, MGI Latvia has been a dynamic hub for research and development, production, logistics and specialized training in Europe and other international regions. It is the largest foreign investment in the biotechnology sector in Latvia and the Baltics to date, exceeding 20 million euros. The 7,000-square meter facility is home to a Global Product Application Demo Centre and a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center which opened last year to showcase MGI's latest technology. Besides production activities, MGI Latvia has successfully collaborated with local and regional partners in several funded research programs, including Horizon 2020.

Image Credit: MGI

DNBSEQ-G400* is a day-to-day, medium throughput benchtop sequencer that can flexibly support a variety of different sequencing modes, thanks to its new Flow Cell system that provides the option to run one or two flow cells with two types of flow cells and various read length options from SE50 to SE400 or PE300. In addition, it adopts optimized optical and biochemical systems, which effectively speed up the process and provide users with a more streamlined sequencing experience.

The innovative HotMPS** sequencing chemistry has been developed to be used on DNBSEQ-G400* and is compatible with commonly used library preparation methods. Built upon the combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis (cPAS) technology found in MGI's core DNBSEQ™ technology, HotMPS** demonstrates low error rate, low duplication rate, and low index hopping, while achieving fundamental breakthroughs in the nucleotides and enzymes used in the sequencing process.

"I'm delighted to see how our Riga facilities evolve from serving as an office, warehouse and Customer Experience Center to MGI’s first European production site," said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa. "We understand how important regional production and supply is for our customers and look forward increasing our capacity in Europe moving forward to accommodate demand."

Image Credit: MGI

* Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Hong Kong (CoolMPS is available in Hong Kong).

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures (except as specifically noted).

**This sequencing reagent is only available in selected countries.