Roche partners with Social Value Portal to measure its social value impact on societies across the UK

Roche in the UK has today announced it has entered an exclusive partnership with Social Value Portal, a leading provider of social value measurement, monitoring and strategic consultancy. This partnership is the first of its kind within the UK Diagnostic and Pharmaceutical sector.

Working together, Roche and Social Value Portal have developed a comprehensive strategy to ensure Roche is putting social value at the forefront of its sustainability programme in the UK. With the introduction of NHS Net Zero and Social Value Guidelines this year, it is an opportune time to respond to social value requirements that align to our mutual values and ambitions.

The Roche UK social value strategic priorities are centered around:

Social mobility

Healthy community

Healthy planet

These priorities align to the NHS themes around tackling economic inequality, equal opportunity, wellbeing and fighting climate change. Using Social Value Portal’s on-line platform, Roche will be able to measure, manage and maximize the contribution Roche, and its supply chain, makes to UK society.

Roche in the UK is made up of brilliant specialists working together to transform the lives of patients and their loved ones. Building a sustainable healthcare system, one that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs, is vital. This involves balancing environmental, social, and economic considerations whilst also working to have a positive impact on society today.

Roche is proud to have a comprehensive sustainability and social value strategy which allows us to stay true to our vision of ‘Doing Now What Patients Need Next.’ Being able to measure our social value will help us demonstrate the positive impact we have on societies across the UK. We know this is important for the NHS, for the health of our nation, and it is important to Roche.” Geoff Twist, General Manager, Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland.

For the NHS, by embedding social value into procurement we will create even greater economic, social and environmental value for society. But even more importantly the effects of this will help reduce health inequalities, drive better health outcomes and have a positive long-term impact on our people, planet and NHS dependence. Knowing Roche UK is also working to a social value framework of priorities, and establishing their own approach to meet the needs of communities in the UK is critical because we need to work collectively to achieve the NHS' social value objectives and net-zero targets." Lucie Jaggar, Chief Procurement Officer, Barts Health NHS Trust.