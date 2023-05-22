First diagnostic test for long COVID is available to patients across Australia

May 22 2023Reviewed by Lily Ramsey, LLM

The first diagnostic test for long COVID is now available to patients across Australia. The test can help physicians diagnose long COVID by differentiating it from other diseases with similar symptoms, and to design personalized treatment approaches.

Persistent COVID, or long COVID, is a multiorgan symptomatic complex with symptoms persisting over time. It affects patients who have suffered from acute COVID-19 infection. It is estimated by the US Centers for Disease Control that about 20% - 30% of patients who have suffered from COVID-19 may develop long COVID.

The typical symptoms of long COVID, such as fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, insomnia, and a wide range of cardiovascular issues, are certainly not unique to one condition. A diagnostic test to identify patients with long COVID, using objective measures of immune biomarkers, is an essential first step for treatment.

The simple blood-based test was developed by diagnostic testing company IGeneX using IncellDx’s incellKINE assay. incellKINE is a machine learning-based technology that is able to assess the presence of a distinctive immunologic profile characterized by patterns of cytokine and chemokine biomarkers found to be unique to long COVID patients, as reported in Frontiers in Immunology. The test provides 97% sensitivity. It received CE-IVD marking in Europe in 2022, which indicates that it fulfills the requirements of relevant European product directives and meets all the requirements of the relevant recognized European harmonized performance and safety standards.

Related Stories

Leading provider of private medical laboratory and pathology services, Healius Pathology, was selected to facilitate patient sample collections at 22 collection centers across Australia including:

  • Beecroft, NSW
  • Roselands, NSW
  • Carina, QLD
  • Cleveland, QLD
  • Arana Hills, QLD
  • Mount Gravatt, QLD
  • Balaclava, VIC
  • Camberwell, VIC
  • Surrey Hills, VIC
  • Heidelberg, VIC
  • Tullamarine, VIC
  • Melbourne, VIC
  • Point Cook, VIC
  • Hobart, TAS
  • Launceston, TAS
  • Jandakot, WA
  • Myaree, WA
  • Joondalup, WA
  • Midland, WA
  • Duncraig, WA

For more information or to register for a test, visit this page.

Source:

IncellDx

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ChatGPT: A diagnostic sidekick for doctors? Caution advised for non-professionals
Biosensor Versatility; From Analytical Chemistry to Diagnostics
Can machine learning improve myocardial infarction diagnosis?
Can chatGPT pass a radiology board-style examination?
MGI Empowers the Completion of Nearly 60,000 Samples for The Million Microbiome of Humans Project
Study warns of strong link between cannabis use and adverse psychosocial events in adolescents, regardless of disorder classification
Redefining menstrual migraines: New criteria for accurate diagnosis and improved treatment response
Developing Next-Generation Nanomaterials for Medical Applications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Pioneering AI-based approach identifies rare disease patients using electronic health records