Valuable tips to help alleviate sleeping discomfort in hot weather

1. Use hot water bottles to lower your core temperature

Using a hot water bottle might sound like a strange way to combat heat, but James the sleep geek recommends raising your core temperature slightly by placing a luke-warm hot water bottle on your feet thirty minutes before bed; that way, when you go to sleep your core temperature will drop. You can also freeze a hot water bottle and take it to bed with you.

Image Credit: Stokkete/shutterstock.com

2. Use separate covers from your sleeping partner

Use different covers if you are sleeping with a partner; although it might still be tempting for some to snuggle up to your significant other, their body heat will only transfer to you, so use separate covers and if you can and swap out your duvet for a thin cotton sheet.

3. Avoid daytime naps

Hot weather can make us sleepy; as tempting as it is to have a daytime nap in the glorious sunshine, don’t. Multiple sources, such as weather presenter Abbie Dewhurst and Doctor Azmain, recommend saving your precious sleep for nighttime by staying in your normal routine.

4. Put your socks in the fridge

You might want to let your family know before doing this, lest they be surprised by an unwanted pair of socks amongst vegetables. However, according to Doctor Azmain, having cold feet lowers your body temperature, so pop your newly cold socks on just before sleeping.

5. Open your loft hatch

Heat rises, meaning it will be hotter if your bedroom is on the top floor. According to experts at MattressOnline, opening your loft hatch is one way to get rid of the accumulated hot air by allowing it to escape somewhere else.

6. Use Aloe Vera

Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh states that using Aloe Vera before bed can be even better than taking a cold shower because it absorbs into the body four times quicker than water. Apply it to your skin just before bed for a cooling effect.

7. Shut out the sunlight

James states that one of the main things to help alleviate the comfort of a hot night’s sleep is to keep your house cool during the day. To do this, ensure you are shutting out the sunlight, particularly in your bedroom, by keeping blinds and curtains closed.

8. Try cooling products

Lastly, investing in products such as a cooling mattress topper and cooling pillows can help you feel more comfortable during hot summer nights. James shares that cooling products use a variety of properties, such as air vents and gel, to help you get a better night’s sleep.