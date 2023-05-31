AI interpretations of MRI images could provide more accurate RA prediction

Early inflammatory arthritis is often undifferentiated, but it may develop into established RA or another arthropathy. Alternatively, it may resolve spontaneously, or remain undifferentiated for indefinite periods. Erosion is a key prognostic factor which can be detected with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). In addition, MRI allows direct visualization and assessment of (teno-) synovitis and bone marrow edema.

Predicting early RA from MRI images of the hands and feet can help people access timely treatment, which may possibly change the disease course. Traditionally this is done by radiologists and rheumatologists using a scoring sheet to manually identify key features from the MRI scans. But now, artificial intelligence (AI) interpretations of MRI images could provide more accurate predictions than visual scoring by medical staff.

An abstract presented by Li and colleagues from Leiden University Medical Center details how deep-learning AI can automatically analyze scans in order to predict RA at an early stage in patients with clinically suspect arthralgia. The model was first trained to understand anatomy, then to distinguish patients from healthy controls, and finally to find image features predictive of RA development. The AI analyzed scans of the hands and feet from 1,974 people with either early-onset arthritis or clinically suspect arthralgia, of whom 651 went on to develop RA. Results from a held-out test set showed the model could predict RA with accuracies close to those achieved by human experts. This worked for scans of either hands or feet.

Related Stories

The authors conclude that AI interpretation of MRI scans could provide automatic RA prediction. Further training for the model using MRI data from healthy controls will probably improve the accuracy, and future research will focus on predicting RA in specifically undifferentiated arthritis, as a subgroup of the early onset arthritis group. Additionally, this new method not only confirms the significance of known inflammatory features such as synovial inflammation, but in the long term may also be able to identify new imaging biomarkers, further enhancing our understanding of the underlying disease process in early RA.

Source:

European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR)

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers use machine learning to identify "synthetic extreme" DNA sequences
AI can help triage patients with respiratory symptoms before primary care clinic visit
Artificial intelligence for medical evidence summarization: evaluating the use of large language models
Clinical trial shows efficacy and safety of brepocitinib for treating adults with psoriatic arthritis
Can artificial intelligence help predict the risk of pancreatic cancer using disease trajectories?
Looking at cancer drugs to help put the brakes on classic indicators of aging
Unlocking the brain-lung dialogue key to future treatments for critical care patients
Cancer patients can initiate SARS-CoV-2 vaccination three months after bone marrow transplant

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Academic paper: AI is advantageous in all aspects of new drug research and development