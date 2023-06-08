One-day workshop hosted by Aston University to focus on healthy work and workplaces

The Healthy Work Research Unit at Aston University is hosting a one-day workshop focusing on healthy work and workplaces on Friday 30 June at Conference Aston in Birmingham.

The event will bring together four experts who will present their research and insights in the field of promoting wellbeing in various professional settings. Attendees will be able to gain knowledge about areas impacting wellbeing and potential strategies to support healthy work practices.

The program will include sessions on problematic substance use in healthcare, police working practices and improving NHS staff wellbeing in paediatric critical care.

This event is a unique opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts alike to gather and delve into the realm of promoting well-being in diverse professional settings and understanding some of the problems we are currently facing. We have assembled a panel of four distinguished experts from our university and beyond who will be presenting their groundbreaking research and invaluable insights."

Dr Simon McCabe, Senior Lecturer and Organization and Head of the Healthy Work Research Unit, Aston Business School, Aston University

"Their contributions will provide attendees with a scintillating discussion of some of the issues we face in this area, and touch on practical strategies to foster healthy work practices and cultivate work environments that are conducive to personal and professional growth."

Participants attending in person will have limited availability, with only 30 seats available.

However, an additional 100 places are open for online participation via MS Teams.

