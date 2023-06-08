Study finds level of fat within the body's muscle may lead to risk of cognitive decline while aging

New research reveals that the level of fat within the body's muscle-;or muscle adiposity-;may indicate a person's likelihood of experiencing cognitive decline as they age.

In the study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 5-year increase in fat stored in the thigh muscle was a risk factor for cognitive decline. This risk was independent of total weight, other fat deposits, and muscle characteristics (such as muscle strength or mass) and also independent of traditional dementia risk factors.

Investigators assessed muscle fat in 1,634 adults 69–79 years of age at years 1 and 6 and evaluated their cognitive function at years 1, 3, 5, 8, and 10. Increases in muscle adiposity from year 1 to year 6 were associated with faster and more cognitive decline over time. The findings were similar for Black and white men and women.

Our data suggest that muscle adiposity plays a unique role in cognitive decline, distinct from that of other types of fat or other muscle characteristics. If that is the case, then the next step is to understand how muscle fat and the brain 'talk' to each other, and whether reducing muscle adiposity can also reduce dementia risk."

Caterina Rosano, MD, MPH, Study Corresponding Author, School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Rosano, C., et al. (2023) Increase in skeletal muscular adiposity and cognitive decline in a biracial cohort of older men and women. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.18419.

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Can ingesting products with different percentages of cocoa affect muscle pain sensation?
High consumption of ultra-processed food associated with increased body fat, particularly in the abdomen
Biological BMI measures metabolic health more accurately
Cardio boosts immunity: Regular aerobic exercise slashes risk of death from flu and pneumonia
Pioneering AI-based approach identifies rare disease patients using electronic health records
What are the effects of kimchi on human health?
A groundbreaking digital brain–spine bridge empowers tetraplegic patient to walk naturally after spinal cord injury
The neural mechanisms causing long-COVID fatigue

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Energy drinks may stunt muscle repair, new study suggests