Using Src N-terminal regulatory element as potential oncotarget

A new research perspective was published in Oncotarget's Volume 14 on May 19, 2023, entitled, "Targeting the Src N-terminal regulatory element in cancer."

The signaling pathways displayed by cancer cells are often composed of the same components as the physiological ones, yet the overall result is a pathological deregulation. In this new paper, researchers Betlem Mezquita, Marjorie Reyes-Farias and Miquel Pons from the Universitat de Barcelona and Universitat Internacional de Catalunya discuss the non-receptor protein tyrosine kinase Src as a good example.

"Src, the first discovered oncogene, is the leading member of the Src family of kinases (SFK) that includes Fyn, Yes, Blk, Yrk, Fgr, Hck, Lck, and Lyn."

Src is the first described proto-oncogene and a demonstrated player in cancer progression, as it affects proliferation, invasion, survival, cancer stemness, and drug resistance. Src activation is linked to poor prognosis in many cancer types, yet mutations in this protein are rarely observed. In addition, being a demonstrated cancer target, unspecific inhibition of the kinase activity has proven inefficient in clinics since the inhibition of Src in non-cancerous cells results in unacceptable toxicity.

Related Stories

Thus, there is a need for new target regions in Src that could inhibit Src activity only in certain cell types, e.g., cancer cells, while maintaining the normal physiological activity in healthy cells. The Src N-terminal regulatory element (SNRE) includes the poorly studied intrinsically disordered region with unique sequences for each of the members of the Src family. In this perspective, the researchers discuss the non-canonical regulatory mechanisms involving the SNRE and their potential use as oncotargets.

"Our group has designed a screening system to search chemical libraries for binders of the Src SNRE [88] and we are currently following up a promising lead."

Source:

Oncotarget

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study suggests possible new treatment option for people with slow-growing but deadly brain tumor
Promising targeted therapy offers new hope to certain patients with advanced pancreatic cancer
SWOG Cancer Research Network clinical trial reveals potential new therapy for Stage 3 or 4 classic Hodgkin lymphoma
Weak spot discovery could pave way for more effective cancer therapies
Improving prostate cancer screening: accounting for genetic determinants of PSA variation
Study of immunotherapy for brain cancer metastases shows promising results
Researchers characterize a unique molecular mechanism of early stages of programmed cell death
Stopping treatment at two years does not seem to compromise overall survival in patients with advanced lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
What was the prevalence of germline genetic testing among patients diagnosed with cancer in California and Georgia between 2013 and 2019?